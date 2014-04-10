Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- There was initial concern Monday after Oakland Athletics shortstop Jed Lowrie was hit by a pitch just below the right knee and was forced to leave the game.

Those fears were put to rest Wednesday when Lowrie was penciled into his normal No. 2 hole in the Oakland lineup. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he expected no issues moving forward for Lowrie, an important hitter near the top of his lineup.

“He’s a versatile guy,” Melvin said. “I’ve hit him, I think, literally, one through seven in our lineup. He’s hit fourth at times, he’s led off for us when Coco (Crisp) has been out and we’ve needed (someone to get) on base.”

After going 0-for-3 with two walks, Lowrie is hitting .250 with a home run and four RBIs through eight games. Lowrie had a breakout campaign in 2013 during his first season with the A‘s, hitting .290 with 15 homers and 75 RBIs.

“He adapts to anywhere in the lineup, drives in runs, is a switch hitter,” Melvin said. “Very important to have.”

RECORD: 5-3

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: A’s (RHP Dan Straily, 0-1, 4.50 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-1, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Coco Crisp (left wrist inflammation) sat out his second game in a row. He is not expected to need a trip to the disabled list, but he could be out of the lineup until Friday, when Oakland opens a three-game series at Safeco Field against the Seattle Mariners.

--SS Jed Lowrie, who left Monday’s game due to a right lower-leg contusion, was back in the lineup Wednesday. He went 0-for-3 but walked twice and scored a run.

--1B Brandon Moss drove in two runs with a first-inning single, giving him seven RBIs in his last three games.

--3B Josh Donaldson, who doubled in the first inning, has hit safely in each of his past 12 games against the Minnesota Twins. After starting the season 2-for-22, Donaldson has five hits in his last 13 at-bats, raising his batting average from .091 to .194.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes feasts on Twins pitching. After going 1-for-5 with a first-inning double Wednesday, Cespedes is hitting .368 (21-for-57) with four homers and 20 RBIs in 14 games against Minnesota. He has a .455 average (15-for-33) with 14 RBIs in eight games at Target Field.

--RF Josh Reddick’s early season struggles continued Wednesday. Reddick, who entered the game batting .125 with no home runs and one RBI, grounded into a double play to end the A’s four-run first inning then struck out four times. He is a candidate to be sent down once Oakland adds outfielder Craig Gentry off the disabled list, perhaps as soon as Thursday.

--RHP Jim Johnson couldn’t close out the win Wednesday. Handed a two-run lead heading to the ninth inning, Johnson allowed two walks and a single to load the bases with one out before giving up a single. He was replaced by RHP Dan Otero, who allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly before escaping a bases-loaded jam. Johnson pitched one-third of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. His ERA this season is 18.90.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s just not getting ahead of hitters. It has nothing to with mechanics, or this and that. ... He’s just falling behind in the count, and when he does that, whether he’s missing down or missing up, he ends up making an adjustment and it’s over the middle. Whatever he needs to do to change that, he will, he’ll figure it out, he’ll do it. He’s gonna be just fine.” -- C Derek Norris, on RHP Jim Johnson, who could close out Wednesday’s game at Minnesota. Despite blowing the lead in the ninth inning, the A’s rallied to beat the Twins 7-4 in 11 innings.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Coco Crisp (left wrist inflammation) got a cortisone shot April 7, and he did not play April 7-9. He is not expected to need a trip to the disabled list, but he could be out of the lineup until Friday when Oakland opens a three-game series at Safeco Field against the Seattle Mariners.

--SS Jed Lowrie (right lower-leg contusion) left the April 7 game. He was back in the lineup April 9.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He likely will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. Griffin was scheduled to begin strengthening and stretching exercises around April 7, but he won’t resume throwing for at least another week or two after that. He is unlikely to be available to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--OF Craig Gentry (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on April 5, and he moved to Triple-A Sacramento on April 7.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

