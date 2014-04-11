Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Just nine games into the season, the Oakland Athletics are making a major change at a key position.

Prior to a 6-1 win of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, the A’s removed Jim Johnson from the closer’s role and will go with a by-committee approach, according to Oakland manager Bob Melvin.

Johnson is 0-2 with an 18.90 ERA to start the year.

“He’s having trouble commanding the fastball for the most part,” Melvin said. “He’s usually a guy that doesn’t walk many guys and he’s putting some guys on, so we feel he’s a little out of whack mechanically.”

The 30-year-old right-hander had an American League-leading 50 saves in 59 chances and a 2.94 ERA for Baltimore last season.

Johnson, who was acquired in a trade from Baltimore to replace All-Star closer Grant Balfour, makes $10 million per year, the second-highest salary on the A‘s.

“He’s had a tough start to the season, but he’s a guy with a track record and we just want to have him work his way back,” Melvin said.

Ryan Cook, Sean Doolittle, Luke Gregerson and Dan Otero could possibly all be used in save situations, depending on the matchup.

“We’ll probably go with it depending on lefties and righties,” Melvin said. “Doolittle and Gregerson are the two guys we’ve identified right now to potentially close.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-3

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: A’s (LHP Milone 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hernandez 2-0, 1.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Alberto Callaspo had three straight multi-hit games and batted .462 in the series against the Minnesota Twins. He now has five straight multi-hit games against the Twins.

--3B Josh Donaldson extended his hitting streak against the Minnesota Twins to 13 straight games with his third-inning home run. Over the 13 games he is hitting .423. Thursday’s long ball was Donaldson’s first of 2014.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-5 in Thursday’s win, raising his average to .250. He was 4-for-11 in the series and is now 17-for-38 (.447) with 14 RBIs in nine games at Target Field and 22-for-52 (.423) against the Twins. ... The two home runs on Thursday gave the A’s nine on the year, which is ties them for 10th in the league with five other teams. Oakland was third in the majors in home runs as a team in 2013 with 186.

--RF Josh Reddick was given the day off by A’s manager Bob Melvin Thursday. Reddick went 0-5 with four strikeouts and grounded into a double play on Wednesday and is batting .103 on the season.

--SS Nick Punto was in the starting lineup for the first time this series. Punto, who played seven seasons for the Minnesota Twins, appeared in the two previous games as a pinch hitter and pinch runner. He went 1-for-2 with two walks in the 6-1 win and is now batting .214 on the year.

--OF Craig Gentry (lower back strain), who has been on the disabled list since March 21, is expected to be activated April 11. He hit the ball well in rehab starts with Class A Stockton and Triple-A Sacramento.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have some guys that have done it before. We’ll see how that inning plays out, what the matchups are and who is available that day and go with that.” -- Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin, on removing Jim Johnson from the closer role and going to closer-by-committee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Craig Gentry (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on April 5, and he moved to Triple-A Sacramento on April 7. He will be activated April 11.

--OF Coco Crisp (left wrist inflammation) got a cortisone shot April 7, and he did not play April 7-9. He is not expected to need a trip to the disabled list, but he could be out of the lineup until April 11 when Oakland opens a three-game series at Safeco Field against the Seattle Mariners. He was taking swings in the batting cage April 10.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He likely will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. Griffin was scheduled to begin strengthening and stretching exercises around April 7, but he won’t resume throwing for at least another week or two after that. He is unlikely to be available to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

1B/DH Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld