Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

SEATTLE -- Jason Johnson’s roller-coaster week got a lot better when Oakland’s demoted closer turned in his most impressive performance of the season Friday night.

A day after A’s manager Bob Melvin announced that the $10 million free agent would no longer be closing games, Johnson pitched two perfect innings to help Oakland rally from a 6-0 deficit to pull within 6-4 in Friday night’s loss to Seattle. Johnson struck out four of the six batters he faced.

“That was by far the best stuff we’ve seen from him,” Melvin said afterward.

Johnson hasn’t done enough yet to earn back his closer’s job -- Melvin said that, for now, the A’s will close games by committee -- but the Friday outing was certainly a step in the right direction.

His first five appearances as an Oakland Athletic resulted in an ERA of 18.90 and an 0-2 record. Things went from bad to worse on Wednesday night, when he blew a save in the bottom of the ninth inning by giving up two hits and two runs in 1/3 of an inning before the A’s came back to beat Minnesota in extra innings.

The following day, Melvin said he was giving Johnson a break from the closing job. Johnson took the demotion in stride, telling The San Francisco Chronicle: “I’ve just got to take it in stride. There’s nothing else I can do.”

On Friday night, Johnson did the only other thing he could do. He dominated in a non-save situation and earned some confidence back in the process.

That’s a step in the right direction, even if he’s not coming out for the ninth inning of a close game anytime soon.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 1-0, 0.75 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-1, 5.73)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Reddick was not in the lineup Friday, in part because of his history against Seattle starter Felix Hernandez. Reddick told The San Francisco Chronicle before Friday’s game that manager Bob Melvin informed him that his lifetime average of .133 against Hernandez was a factor. Reddick is off to a terrible start (3 for 29) this season and could use a boost of confidence at the plate.

--OF Coco Crisp (wrist) was not in the lineup for the fourth consecutive game Friday, although he came on to pinch hit in the top of the ninth inning. Crisp took batting practice with the team and then came out of the dugout with two outs in the ninth inning and the A’s trailing 6-4. He struck out to end the game and had his left wrist wrapped in ice afterward.

--LHP Tommy Milone had an auspicious debut to his 2014 season on Friday, when his first three pitches got tagged for base hits as Seattle jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead. After having his scheduled first start rained out last Saturday, Milone finally took the mound on Friday and promptly gave up a leadoff double to Seattle’s Abraham Almonte on the first pitch. His next pitch resulted in a bunt single from Brad Miller, then the Mariners’ Robinson Cano added another infield single to drive in Almonte from third base on Milone’s third pitch of the game. Milone eventually settled down but ended up allowing 10 hits and three earned runs over five innings.

--RHP Jim Johnson, Oakland’s demoted closer, bounced back with a strong two-inning performance at Seattle on Friday night. Johnson struck out four of the six batters he faced while pitching two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth. “That was by far the best stuff we’ve seen from him,” manager Bob Melvin said.

--RHP Sonny Gray was solid, if not spectacular, in a win over Seattle last week, when he went six innings and allowed three runs - one earned - off six hits in his last outing. The Mariners will get another shot at Gray on Saturday night in Seattle, and they’re hoping for better luck against the 24-year-old starter. Gray is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts against Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been awhile. My arm felt good. (The Mariners) did a good job of putting pressure on me early. But I felt good.” -- LHP Tommy Milone, who got off on the wrong foot Friday when the Mariners jumped on each of his first three pitches for base hits. Milone eventually settled down but ended up allowing 10 hits and three earned runs over five innings.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Craig Gentry (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on April 5, and he moved to Triple-A Sacramento on April 7. He was eligible to be activated April 11.

--OF Coco Crisp (left wrist inflammation) got a cortisone shot April 7, and he did not play April 7-10. He pinch hit April 11. He was taking swings in the batting cage April 10.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He likely will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. Griffin was scheduled to begin strengthening and stretching exercises around April 7, but he won’t resume throwing for at least another week or two after that. He is unlikely to be available to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

1B/DH Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

