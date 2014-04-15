Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- How bad was Scott Kazmir?

Kazmir was so bad, the Angels released him in June of 2011 after just one major league start and several minor league starts that season even though they still owed him $14.5 million.

Kazmir was a bust in Anaheim after going to the Angels in a 2009 trade from Tampa Bay, where he was a dependable -- and winning -- pitcher, compiling a 55-44 record in six seasons with the Rays.

In the second half of 2011 and all of 2012, Kazmir toiled in the Dominican League, the independent Atlantic League and the Puerto Rican Professional Baseball League before resurrecting his career with the Indians last year, going 10-9 with a 4.04 ERA in 29 starts.

He’s been even better so far this year with the A‘s, going 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA in three starts after signing a two-year, $24 million deal with the club.

He had to leave Sunday’s game after six innings with tightness in his left triceps muscle, but A’s manager Bob Melvin said Monday that Kazmir will be able to make his next scheduled start on Saturday, getting an extra day’s rest because of an off-day Thursday.

“He threw 95 (mph) yesterday,” Melvin said. “He was dominating. I know he’s having a lot of fun, and he’s fit in well on this club.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-4

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: A’s (RHP Dan Straily, 1-1, 2.77 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 2-0, 0.75)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Craig Gentry made his first start of the season Monday against the Angels, going 1-for-3 while subbing in center field for Coco Crisp (tight hamstring). Gentry was on the disabled list with a strained lower back until being activated April 12.

--C John Jaso has a career batting average of .424 (28-for-66) at Angel Stadium, best in the majors among players with at least 75 plate appearances. He was not in the starting lineup Monday against the Angels, but hit a pinch-hit, two-run, game-winning home run in the top of the ninth.

--RHP Jesse Chavez gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits in seven innings Monday against the Angels but received a no-decision. Chavez, who struck out nine and walked none, still does not have a decision this season, despite an ERA of 1.35.

--RHP Dan Straily will make his third start of the season Tuesday against the Angels. He has yielded three runs or fewer in his last eight starts, going back to Aug. 28 of last year. Straily is 1-3 with a 5.82 ERA in six career starts against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a lazy cutter, A cutter that I tried to make big and it stayed over the middle of the plate. Obviously you can’t do that to hitters like that.” -- RHP Jesse Chavez, of the ball Angels 1B Albert Pujols hit for a homer in Monday’s A’s win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left triceps tightness) was hurt during his April 13 start. Kazmir said that the injury was “very, very minor” and that he fully expects to be available for his next start. He reported feeling better April 14.

--OF Coco Crisp (hamstring tightness) left the April 13 game. He sat out April 14 for precautionary reasons. He is expected back in the lineup April 15.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He likely will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. Griffin was scheduled to begin strengthening and stretching exercises around April 7, but he won’t resume throwing for at least another week or two after that. He is unlikely to be available to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

1B/DH Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry