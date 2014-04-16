Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Oakland A’s center fielder Coco Crisp was not in the lineup for the second game in a row Tuesday against the Angels because of a sore left hamstring.

He was hurt Sunday in Seattle, the second ailment he has sustained this season. He was bothered by a sore wrist last week.

Crisp, though, took batting practice and had a full pregame workout Tuesday afternoon, and he entered that night’s game as a pinch hitter. He flied out in the 10th inning of Oakland’ 10-9 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Crisp hopes to be ready to start Wednesday’s series finale.

“If he’s getting close to 100 percent, I‘m going to want to get him in the lineup,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

Craig Gentry has started the past two nights in center field, but the A’s are counting on Crisp do perform like he did last year, when he set career highs in runs (93) and home runs (22) in his 12th major league season at age 33. Through eight games this season, he is hitting .292 with one homer, two RBIs and three stolen bases.

RECORD: 10-4

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: A’s (LHP Tommy Milone, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 1-0, 2.40 ERA)

--RHP Dan Otero faced four batters Tuesday against the Angels, allowing two hits (but no runs) and striking out two. In 58 career innings, he has not allowed a home run.

--DH Alberto Callaspo has five multi-hit games in his 10 starts this season. He is batting .368 (14-for-38) in April, and he is a career .295 (136 for 461) career hitter in the month, his best for any month.

--RHP Dan Straily had his worst start of the season Tuesday against the Angels, giving up six runs on seven hits and one walk in 3 2/3 innings. It marked the first time an A’s starter gave up more than three earned runs in a game all season.

--LHP Tommy Milone will make his second start of the season Wednesday against the Angels. In his first start, he got the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) and 10 hits in five innings against the Mariners. He is 5-2 with a 4.35 ERA in seven career starts against the Angels.

--CF Coco Crisp (hamstring) was not in the starting lineup Tuesday, and he flied out as a pinch hitter in the 10th inning. He is expected to be back in the starting lineup Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a sense in this clubhouse that if the game is close or tied late in the game, it’s just like, ‘How are we going to do this, who’s going to be the guy to step up tonight?’ And tonight it was Jim Johnson and Josh Donaldson.” -- LHP Sean Doolittle, who blew a save Tuesday before the A’s rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-9 in 11 innings.

--OF Coco Crisp (left hamstring tightness) left the April 13 game. He sat out April 14 for precautionary reasons. He entered the April 15 game as a sub, and he is expected to start April 16.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left triceps tightness) was hurt during his April 13 start. Kazmir said that the injury was “very, very minor” and that he fully expects to be available for his next start. He reported feeling better April 14.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He likely will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

