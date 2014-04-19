Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND -- Great career move by Sean Doolittle to quit playing first base.

Injuries and ineffectiveness prompted Doolittle to convert to a relief pitcher, and it turned into quite a financial investment -- not to mention a super move for the A‘s, who reached the playoffs each of the past two seasons in part because of Doolittle’s late-game dominance.

Before Friday’s 11-3 rout of the Astros, he was rewarded with a five-year contract, a rare commitment for a relief pitcher, especially from the frugal A‘s.

“It’s still a little bit surreal,” Doolittle said.

Once a top hitting prospect, he made the move to the mound after the 2011 season, and it didn’t take him long to reach the majors. He was a vital part of Oakland’s drive to the A’s 2012 playoff run.

“I don’t take a single minute that I have up here for granted,” Doolittle said.

Now the lefty is a possible future closer. Jim Johnson, Oakland’s struggling closer, can be a free agent after the season, so the A’s could be looking for a replacement as early as next season.

Or perhaps this season if Johnson doesn’t return to form.

Doolittle’s contract runs through 2018 (so the rest of his 2014 contract is torn up) with club options in 2019 and 2020.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-3, 3.50) at A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-0, 1.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Doolittle agreed to a five-year contract. “It’s still a little bit surreal,” he said. It’s possible Doolittle could emerge as a future closer, especially with RHP Jim Johnson due to hit free agency after the season. Doolittle is a former first-base prospect with Oakland, having converted to pitching after the 2011 season.

--RF Josh Reddick’s homer in the first inning was his first since Sept. 17 and 87 at-bats. He had three hits and raised his average from .098 to .156. “I felt really good out there, the best I’ve felt since Opening Night,” said Reddick, who entered the game hitting .098. “I’ve just got to build on it.”

--CF Coco Crisp’s error in the fifth inning snapped a 145-game errorless streak, fifth longest in Oakland franchise history for an outfielder. He made up for it with two hits, two RBIs, a walk and a two-run homer.

--SS Jed Lowrie was a target for Houston in more ways than one. The Astros apparently didn’t appreciate that he bunted with a seven-run, first-inning lead and expressed their opinions to him during the game. Also, he was forced to dance out of the way of a pitch from RHP Paul Clemens. “We’re talking about the first inning of a major-league game,” said Lowrie, suggesting the Astros had plenty of time to come back from a seven-run deficit. “These games are important, and there’s a lot on the line.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt really good out there, the best I’ve felt since Opening Night. I’ve just got to build on it.” -- RF Josh Reddick, who had three hits, including a homer, Friday night after entering the game hitting .098.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Coco Crisp (left hamstring tightness) left the April 13 game. He sat out April 14 for precautionary reasons. He entered the April 15 and April 16 games as a sub, and he started April 18.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left triceps tightness) was hurt during his April 13 start. Kazmir said that the injury was “very, very minor” and that he fully expects to be available for his next start. He reported feeling better April 14.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He likely will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry

