Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND -- The top two teams in American League West, the Oakland A’s and Texas Rangers, open a three-game series Monday night, so someone asked A’s third baseman Josh Donaldson if it is a barometer for his team.

“It’s a barometer for both teams,” said Donaldson.

Indeed, this first series of the year between the clubs that, along with the Angels, are supposed to battle for the division championship, figures to be give an indication of who’s who and what’s what.

The Rangers, of course, traded for Prince Fielder to get more power. He will be facing A’s starters Dan Straily, Tommy Milone and Sonny Gray.

The A’s have had the advantage the last two seasons, but the Rangers, with Yu Darvish pitching the first game, seem to have improved.

It will be interesting also to see how the series draws at O.Co Coliseum. On Saturday, when the A’s gave away Josh Donaldson bobbleheads, attendance was more than 33,000, a virtual sellout. But Sunday it was a pathetic, 16,382. And Monday night games in the Bay Area are notoriously poor draws.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-5

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 1-0, 0.82 ERA) at A’s (RHP Dan Straily, 1-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Straily matches up Monday against the Rangers’ 27-year-old Japanese star, Yu Darvish. Straily had a no decision in his last start, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing a career-high seven hits to the Angels, a game the A’s won 10-9 in 11 inning at Anaheim. Straily is 3-1 in six career starts against Texas.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes left the game Sunday with what was described as a bruised heel. “It’s not that bad,” said A’s manager Bob Melvin. “He could play Monday night. If not, then Tuesday.” Cespedes, in his third season since defecting from Cuba, is batting. 254.

--C John Jaso threw out Houston’s Jose Altuve trying to steal third in the first inning. It was the first caught stealing by either Jaso or C Derek Norris after 13 successful attempts by opposition runners.

--RHP Jim Johnson, the reliever acquired in trade from Baltimore during the winter, remained unpopular with demanding A’s fans, who booed him - if lightly - when, entering in the seventh, he gave up a walk and a single - and was replaced Sean Doolittle. However, Houston didn’t score.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The mark of a good pitcher is when he is fighting himself as much as an opponent and he can win.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, after Oakland starter Jesse Chavez got his first win of the season Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes suffered a bruised right heel on April 20 and is listed as day-to-day.

--OF Coco Crisp (left hamstring tightness) left the April 13 game. He sat out April 14 for precautionary reasons. He entered the April 15 and April 16 games as a sub, and he started April 18.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left triceps tightness) was hurt during his April 13 start. Kazmir said that the injury was “very, very minor” and that he fully expects to be available for his next start. He reported feeling better April 14.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He likely will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry