Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander Sean Doolittle has been one of the A’s best and most reliable pitchers out of the bullpen this season, but he had a rare hiccup Monday night against the Texas Rangers.

With the score tied 3-3, Doolittle entered the game in the top of the eighth. He gave up a leadoff double to third baseman Kevin Kouzmanoff, a former Athletic.

Then after first baseman Mitch Moreland moved Kouzmanoff to third with a two-strike sacrifice bunt, Rangers second baseman Donnie Murphy brought Kouzmanoff home with a sharp single to center, and the Rangers held on for a 4-3 victory.

“After they got the bunt down, I snuck one past Murphy and I thought I was going to be able to find a way to get him out,” Doolittle said. “He did a good job of staying short on it. I thought I made a good pitch, whereas the pitch to Kouzmanoff was not a good pitch. The pitch to Murphy, I thought I executed it. He just did a great job (on) it and smoked it right back up the middle.”

Doolittle, who signed a new five-year contract with team options for 2019 and 2020 last week, took the loss and fell to 0-1.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 0-1, 4.09)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tommy Milone, still searching for his first victory of the season, will make his third start Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. Milone (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits over six innings Wednesday but got a no-decision in a 5-4 loss to the Angels. He struck out one and walked two. Milone has eight strikeouts and only two walks this season in 11.0 innings, but opposing hitters have .306 average.

--RHP Dan Straily allowed three runs on six hits but lasted just five innings and received a no-decision Monday night in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers. Straily struck out six and walked only two. In his previous start, he lasted just 3 2/3 innings against the Angels, allowing six runs and seven hits. He received a no-decision in a 10-9 A’s loss in 11 innings to the Angels.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (bruised right heel) was not in the lineup Monday night when the A’s opened a three-game series against Texas. Cespedes left Sunday’s game against Houston in the top of the seventh inning. Cespedes pinch hit in the seventh Monday and hit a deep fly to center field for an out. He remained in the game in left field and made the game’s final out in the ninth.

--LF Brandon Moss hit his fourth career home run against Rangers RHP Yu Darvish, leading off the second inning. Moss tied Angels CF Mike Trout for the most career home runs off the Ranger right-hander. Moss entered the game 5-for-15 with three home runs and five RBIs against Darvish.

--INF Andy Parrino was claimed off waivers Monday from the Texas Rangers and sent to Triple-A Sacramento. The Rangers had claimed Parrino off waivers from the A’s on March 3. He was sent to Triple-A Round Rock, where he hit .189 with five RBIs in 13 games before being designated for assignment on April 18. Last year, he hit .118 with two doubles and one RBI in 14 games for the A‘s.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I gave them more opportunities than I should have. I was not great by any means. I think tonight I was battling myself. I couldn’t get ahead of guys very well. That might have cost me a little bit.” -- RHP Dan Straily, who allowed three runs on six hits in five innings and received a no-decision Monday in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes suffered a bruised right heel on April 20 and is listed as day-to-day. He was not in the starting lineup on April 21. He pinch hit in the seventh inning and remained in the game in left field. He will likely be in the starting lineup on April 22 against Texas.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left triceps tightness) was hurt during his April 13 start. Kazmir said that the injury was “very, very minor” and that he fully expects to be available for his next start. He reported feeling better April 14.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He likely will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry