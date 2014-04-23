Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Holding onto leads has become a problem for the Oakland A‘s.

For the second straight game Tuesday night, the Texas Rangers came from behind to beat the A‘s.

On Monday night, the Rangers overcame a 3-1 second inning deficit and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning off left-hander Sean Doolittle in a 4-3 victory.

This time the A’s took a 4-3 lead into the ninth, and the Rangers scored twice off right-hander Luke Gregerson for a 5-4 win.

“We have to be able to add on some runs so we’re not getting late in games with giving a team a chance to score a couple of runs and beat us,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You can look at what happened in the ninth inning, and then you can look a little farther into the game. It’s usually not what happens in the last inning or the last at-bat. A lot of times it’s what transpired in the middle innings or when you had opportunities earlier.”

With two outs and center fielder Leonys Martin on second, Rangers infielder Josh Wilson ripped a hanging slider off the left-field fence as the Rangers pulled even. Moments later, former A’s outfielder Michael Choice singled to center off Gregerson, bringing Wilson home with the winning run.”

“Today there were just a few pitches that I didn’t execute the way I wanted to,” Gregerson said. “I felt like I was rushed a little bit today. I got ahead of myself. I was moving too fast.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 3-0, 1.86 ERA) at Athletics (Sonny Gray, 3-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Yoeneis Cespedes (bruised right heel) returned to the starting lineup Tuesday against Texas. Cespedes came out of Oakland’s game against Houston on Sunday in the seventh inning but came off the bench Monday against Texas as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and finished the game in left field. Cespedes went 1-for-3 with an RBI double.

--RHP Sonny Gray will make his fifth start of the season Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against Texas. Gray (3-0) has won his past three starts and has a six-game winning streak dating to Sept. 11 last season. He‘s’ 6-0 with a 2.35 ERA over that stretch. This season has a 1.90 ERA with 23 strikeouts and nine walks in 25.0 innings.

--CF Coco Crisp was in the lineup Tuesday night against Texas despite bruised ribs he suffered while attempting to make a diving catch Monday night in the sixth inning. X-rays of Crisp’s ribs Monday night were negative. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Crisp will probably get Wednesday off. “Based on experiences with him here, he plays at a high level,, always diving and on the ground, and we got to make sure that he’s healthy to get through a season.” Crisp went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

--LHP Tommy Milone allowed three runs on five hits over six innings and received a no-decision Tuesday night in the A’s 5-4 loss to Texas. Milone (0-1) walked four and struck out just one. In seven career starts against Texas, he’s 2-4 with a 4.07 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to be able to add on some runs so we’re not getting late in games with giving a team a chance to score a couple of runs and beat us. You can look at what happened in the ninth inning, and then you can look a little farther into the game.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, after a 5-4 loss to Texas on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left triceps tightness) was hurt during his April 13 start. Kazmir said that the injury was “very, very minor” and that he fully expects to be available for his next start. He reported feeling better April 14.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He likely will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry

===