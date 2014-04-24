Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After starting the season 3-0, A’s right-hander Sonny Gray took his first loss of the season as he ran into an even hotter young pitcher in Texas Rangers lefty Martin Perez.

Gray gave up just three runs on five hits over seven innings, but Perez threw a three-hit shutout, leading Texas to a 3-0 victory and a sweep of the three-game series.

“We’ve got a great team,” Gray said. “We just ran into a really hot guy today. He threw the ball well and kept us off-balance and that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Gray got off to a rough start then settled down -- a familiar pattern for him this year. The Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when former A’s outfielder Michael Choice led off with a walk and scored on Alex Rios’ ringing triple to left-center.

“We’ve seen a couple games like that where he fights a little bit early in the game with his command but always finds a way to come back and keep you in the game and fight and get through those tough periods with limited damage,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Did (it) again today.”

Gray struck out eight, walked four and gave up a solo home run to Rangers second baseman Donnie Murphy, a former Athletic.

“I walked four guys but I felt like I was throwing the ball where I wanted to,” Gray said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-8

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-0, 1.65 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 3-0, 3.04)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray suffered his first loss of the season Wednesday, giving up five hits and three runs over seven innings in a 3-0 loss to Texas as his record fell to 3-1. Gray had won six straight decisions dating to Sept. 11 last season. He struck out eight, walked four and lost his duel with Rangers LHP Martin Perez, who threw his second straight shutout.

--3B Josh Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a double Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to the Texas Rangers. He had the A’s only extra-base hit against Texas LHP Martin Perez, who pitched his second consecutive shutout. Donaldson has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games, batting .324 (23-for-71) during that span. Before that, he batted .091 (2-for-22) in his first five games of the season.

--SS Jed Lowrie went 1-for-4 Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to Texas and is batting .324 in his past eight games. During that stretch, Lowrie has five doubles, one home run and seven runs scored. He batted .111 in his previous seven games.

--CF Coco Crisp was out of the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon against Texas. He bruised his ribs attempting to make a diving catch Monday night in the sixth inning but stayed in the game and started Tuesday night against Texas. X-rays of Crisp’s ribs Monday night were negative. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he wanted to give Crisp a chance to rest Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Coco Crisp (bruised ribs) was out of the starting lineup April 23. He got hurt April 21 but stayed in the game and started April 22. X-rays were negative. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he wanted to give Crisp a chance to rest April 23.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left triceps tightness) was hurt during his April 13 start. Kazmir said that the injury was “very, very minor” and that he fully expects to be available for his next start. He reported feeling better April 14.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He likely will be sent to Triple-A Sacramento as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to start for Oakland until May at the earliest.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry

=