Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- First baseman Brandon Moss led Oakland with 30 home runs and finished second on the club with 87 RBIs in 2013 despite spending most of the season in a platoon with right-handed-hitting Nate Freiman.

On Thursday in the series opener against the Astros, Moss was in the lineup against left-hander Bret Oberholtzer.

On April 16, Moss hit a three-run home run against Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs in a 5-4 loss to Los Angeles. Given his past productivity and recent success against southpaws, Moss might start against lefties more often.

“There are some variables that I prefer not to get into based on styles,” manager Bob Melvin said of his decision to start Moss against Oberholtzer. “At times he certainly can run into one and that’s certainly what he did the last time he started against a lefty (Skaggs).”

Moss entered the four-game series with a .243/.309/.401 line in 298 plate appearances against southpaws compared to .255/.327/.481 against righties. He did not record a hit against Oberholtzer but did reach base via a hit-by-pitch in his first at-bat. Additional starts against lefties are possible.

“There are different variables pertaining to him than there were last year,” Melvin said. “It was much more clear-cut; Freiman played against the lefties and (Moss) played against the righties.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 1-0, 1.38 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 0-2, 6.14)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir started 3-0 for the first time in his career and got his first win in his hometown of Houston. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts, over six innings. The Athletics improved to 5-0 in his starting assignments this season. Kazmir has yielded one run or less in 11 of his last 23 starts dating back to June 21, 2013, and is 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA over that span. Kazmir was the 15th overall pick of the 2012 draft out of Cypress Falls High School in northwest Houston. “I have family here,” Kazmir said. “It’s always more special.”

--3B Josh Donaldson recorded his first career multi-homer game, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of two-run blasts and two walks. He reached base five times for the second time in his career and became the first player to record two walks, two homers and three hits in the same game since Ben Zobrist on June 9, 2012. Donaldson extended his hitting streak to six games, batting .417 (10-for-24) over that stretch.

--RHP A.J. Griffin will consult with Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff on Tuesday in Houston for a second opinion on his right elbow. Griffin was shut down with right flexor tendinitis during spring training and experienced more discomfort when he began begin throwing last week.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes suffered a left hamstring strain running out a ground ball to Astros SS Jonathan Villar in the seventh inning. Cespedes was replaced by pinch runner Josh Reddick and will likely miss the next two games before his status is reevaluated.

--CF Coco Crisp, who was out of the starting lineup Wednesday due to bruised ribs suffered Monday, returned to the lineup Thursday. He went 1-for-5, notching an RBI single and scoring.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have family here. It’s always more special. It wasn’t my best night to show off. First couple of innings were rough. I wasn’t able to really have command of any of my pitches and then I settled down later on. It’s always nice when you get a seven-run lead to cushion you going into the next four innings. So, all in all, I’ll take it.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, on winning back home in Houston on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring strain) was injured running out a ground ball April 24. He likely will miss two games before his status is reevaluated.

--CF Coco Crisp (bruised ribs) was out of the starting lineup April 23. He got hurt April 21 but stayed in the game and started April 22. X-rays were negative. Manager Bob Melvin said he wanted to give Crisp a chance to rest April 23. He returned to the lineup April 24.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He went on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on April 24.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to start for Oakland until May at the earliest. Griffin will consult with Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff on April 29 in Houston for a second opinion on the elbow.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry

=