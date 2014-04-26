Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- There are so many interesting angles to Athletics left-hander Scott Kazmir opening a season 3-0 for the first time that determining which is the most significant depends upon perspective.

After reviving his career last season with the Cleveland Indians, Kazmir has been a godsend of sorts for Oakland, producing on Thursday night his fifth consecutive start of at least six innings with three or fewer runs allowed. With the Athletics already down right-hander Jarrod Parker and facing the specter of losing right-hander A.J. Griffin for the season, having Kazmir deliver so exceptionally has helped keep the rotation afloat.

“That’s a sign of a good team,” Kazmir said. “Injuries are going to happen in the starting rotation. It’s not common to have two guys go out at the same time but it’s a sign of a good team that guys can pick up other people and everyone can just feed off each other. It’s almost like we’re competing against each other, a friendly competition. It’s a good atmosphere.”

The second part of the story is that Kazmir (3-0, 1.62 ERA) has reestablished himself as a solid starter after having spent the better part of two seasons out of baseball and working his way back through an independent league. After excelling with Cleveland, he signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Athletics.

“It was a little bit more relaxing going into spring training,” Kazmir said. “Putting in that body of work and then kind of picking up where you left off. Going into camp the year before trying to make a squad was a completely different mindset. It was something that set me up for this year.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-8

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Dan Straily, 1-1, 5.40 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 2-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Brandon Moss was hit twice by a pitch in the ninth inning. He became the first player to be hit twice in the same inning since David DeJesus of the Chicago Cubs was hit twice in the top of the seventh inning on June 18, 2012 against the Chicago White Sox.

--RHP Jesse Chavez entered Friday having allowed just four earned runs in his four starts. Against the Astros, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings. However, the Athletics improved to 5-0 in his starts this season.

--SS Jed Lowrie gave the Athletics a 4-0 lead with his two-run single in the second inning, marking his fifth consecutive plate appearance reaching base. Lowrie is now 8-for-17 (.470) with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs in his last four games against the Astros.

--RHP A.J. Griffin was the subject of conflicting reports, with the Athletics denying published reports that he will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Griffin was shut down in spring training with right flexor tendinitis and is scheduled to visit a Houston-area doctor on Tuesday for a second opinion.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was awesome to finish the way we did. I thought (Brandon) Mossy getting hit by that pitch and (Alberto) Callaspo with that nice single, I think that really got us going. Once we got a couple of runs across we were kind of relaxed and were able to let it go.” -- OF Craig Gentry, after Oakland scored seven runs in the ninth inning of a 12-5 victory Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring strain) was injured running out a ground ball April 24. He sat out April 25 and likely will miss at least another game before his status is reevaluated.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He went on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on April 24.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is unlikely to start for Oakland until May at the earliest. Griffin will consult with Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff on April 29 in Houston for a second opinion on the elbow.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He was throwing long-toss at the start of spring training, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

=