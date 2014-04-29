Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Oakland Athletics reliever Jim Johnson appears poised to reclaim the closer’s role he lost the first week of the season.

One of Oakland’s weakest links this season has been finishing games. They opened the season with Johnson, acquired through trade with Baltimore this offseason and with an annual salary of $10 million.

But Johnson promptly started the season with two blown saves and an 18.90 ERA in his first three innings of the season.

The right-hander was quickly removed from the role by manager Bob Melvin.

Since then, the A’s have employed a closer-by-committee, featuring primarily Sean Doolittle and Luke Gregerson. The strategy has had very mixed results. Oakland, which beat Texas 4-0 Monday, is 5-for-11 in save opportunities.

The Athletics’ six blown saves are tied for the most in the majors.

Since his dubious start to the season, Johnson, who had 101 saves the last two years, including 50 a season ago, hasn’t allowed an earned run in 7 2/3 innings.

“It’s elevated the potential for him to close,” said Melvin. “He’s pitching really well.”

The plan, though, for now remains the same, the manager said.

But $10 million a season is too much for a set-up guy.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 3-0, 1.62 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 4-0, 1.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray tossed his first complete-game shutout in a 4-0 victory over Texas on Monday. Gray limited the Rangers to three hits, one of which could have been called an error by the official scorer, and struck out six hitters and walked only one, Michael Choice, Texas’ leadoff hitter. Said Oakland manager Bob Melvin: “After (the walk), it was as well a pitched game as I’ve seen in awhile.”

--RF Josh Reddick is 15-for-35 with five RBIs over his last 11 games after going 3-for-4 with a run-scoring triple in a 4-0 victory over Texas on Monday night. That’s a timely groove after starting the season 4-for-41 in his first 12 games. “He’s just more relaxed,” said manager Bob Melvin. “Really getting off to a tough start after a good spring was difficult on him. He’s getting some good swings. Three or four times a night he’s getting good at-bats.”

--LF Brandon Moss continued a recent hot streak with a 1-for-3 night in Oakland’s 4-0 victory on Monday over Texas. He is six for his last 18 with a home run and four RBIs in his last five games. In a four-game weekend series against Houston, Moss was hit four times, the most in franchise history since 1914 over a same period of time. He has been hit five times this season, tied for most in the majors. “I throw BP to him quite a bit,” said manager Bob Melvin of the left-handed hitter. “Sometimes he looks like a right-handed hitter, he’s so close to the plate.”

--DH Alberto Callaspo went 0-for-4 in a 4-0 victory over the Rangers on Monday. The switch-hitter entered the game hitting .368 with runners on base, 10th in the AL -- and .186 with no runners on base. He was 0-fer in both situations on Monday. He entered the game with a .290 average, tops among AL designated hitters.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring) missed his fourth consecutive game and is 50-50 for the A’s second game of a three-game series against Texas. “I hope we’re still on (Tuesday) for a start,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said, but acknowledged it’ll be a game-time decision after Cespedes complained of soreness Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “More than anything it was a game we needed to win. I don’t think it would have matter if we won 1-0, 4-0 or 10-9, as long as we won was all that mattered.” -- RHP Sonny Gray, after his first complete-game shutout win halted the team’s two-game losing streak.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring strain) was injured running out a grounder April 24. He sat out April 25-28. He is day-to-day.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. Griffin will consult with Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff on April 29 in Houston for a second opinion on the elbow.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry

