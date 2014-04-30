Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Oakland manager Bob Melvin confirmed Tuesday that right-handed pitcher A.J. Griffin will have elbow surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

Griffin, 14-10 with a 3.83 ERA in 2013, joins Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery) -- the team’s expected Opening Day starter -- on the shelf for all of 2014.

The two combined for 26 victories last season.

“Losing two guys like that for the entire season is a difficult blow,” Melvin said. “You move on, but you certainly have a lot of sympathy for the two guys that are having to go through that because they’ve meant so much to this team over the last couple of years.”

Melvin said Josh Lindblom or Arnold Leon would likely be was noncommittal about who would move into the rotation, though.

The A’s managed well without two top pitchers. Anchored by Sonny Gray, who threw a shutout Monday against Texas, Scott Kazmir, Dan Straily and Jesse Chavez, Oakland had the lowest ERA in the American League at 2.89.

”He’s always happy-go-lucky and in good spirits,“ Melvin said of Griffin, who went 7-1 with a 3.06 ERA in his major league debut season in 2012. ”The fact that he’s having it this early gives him light at the end of the tunnel to pitch next season.

“He’s looking at it very positively.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 1-0, 2.32 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 1-1, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir labored through five innings of work in a 9-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. The left-hander gave up three runs on seven hits and threw 93 pitches. He had four strikeouts and a walk while improving his record to 4-0 with a 2.11 ERA. “This was the first game it hasn’t been real easy for him, but he ended up with the win,” said his manager, Bob Melvin. “If that’s a bad game for him, we’ll take it.” Said Kazmir: The Rangers “worked me a little bit. Couple of pitches weren’t in the best of areas. Those days you just have to battle as deep as you can. We came out with the win. That’s all that matters.”

--CF Coco Crisp’s bat found some life in Oakland’s 9-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday, going 2-for-5 with a leadoff double to break out of a 3-for-21 on the current road trip. Crisp entered struggling on the road, hitting .200 compared to .313 at home. Crisp is 7-for-7 on stolen bases this season.

--DH Yoenis Cespedes returned to the lineup after missing four games with a strained left hamstring and contributed to Oakland’s 9-3 victory over Texas with a single, two walks and three runs scored. He wants to return to his normal spot in left field on Wednesday, but if he plays, it’ll be at DH again, manager Bob Melvin said. “He was a little bit sore” after Tuesday’s game, Melvin said, “but he’s telling me he can play (Wednesday). We’ll see.”

--C Derek Norris continues to swing a hot bat in a part-time role, seeing action primarily only against left-handers. He’s hitting .365 this season after going 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs in keying a 9-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. In his last nine games, Norris is 13-for-27 (.481) after starting the season batting .240 in his first 10 games. “That’s the way it falls sometimes. Sometimes you get AB’s where you get pitches to hit and sometimes you get AB’s where you don’t get a lot to hit,” Norris said. “I‘m just always striving to get better as a ballplayer.”

--LHP Fernando Abad retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth inning of Oakland’s 9-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. Abad hasn’t allowed a run over his first 11 innings, the second most among AL relievers who have not allowed a run. “He really gives us added depth in the bullpen,” said Oakland manager Bob Melvin.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got on him early. Typically with a good pitcher on a roll like that your best chance is to get on him early before he gets settled in.” -- Oakland manager Bob Melvin, said of beating Rangers LHP Martin Perez 9-3 on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring strain) was injured running out a grounder April 24. He sat out April 25-28. He played for the first time in five games April 29 at DH. He is still considered day-to-day.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw in several minor league games the final two weeks of spring training and will continue his comeback during a 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 2 that he expects Rodriguez to be on the A’s 25-man roster at some point this season.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will have surgery April 30 and miss the remainder of the season.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry