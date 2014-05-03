Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Jim Johnson has not reclaimed the ninth inning just yet for the Oakland Athletics, but it sure seems to be trending in that direction.

For the past few weeks, after Johnson began the season by allowing two runs in three of his first five appearances, Oakland has been using a closer-by-committee system in which lefty Sean Doolittle and right-hander Luke Gregerson have received save opportunities based on matchups.

But before the opener of a three-game series at Fenway Park, A’s manager Bob Melvin suggested that Johnson may be in line to reclaim the closer role over the next few days.

“Jim Johnson is pitching his way into late-inning stuff again,” Melvin said. “How we get there, I think the potential is there for anything at this point.”

Acquired during the offseason from the Baltimore Orioles, Johnson hasn’t given up a run in his last seven outings, during which opponents are batting only .188 against him.

Meanwhile, neither Doolittle nor Gregerson have emerged as the clear-cut closer, both having their successes and their struggles. Doolittle has allowed seven runs in his last five games, while Gregerson has given up four runs in his last six outings.

So, the next time the A’s have a lead in the ninth, will Johnson get a chance to shut the door?

“We have some options,” Melvin said with a smile. “Let’s put it that way.”

RECORD: 18-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (Tommy Milone, 0-2, 4.56 ERA) at Red Sox (Jon Lester, 2-4, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Donaldson continues to be a splendid hitter at the top of the lineup, reaching base safely via a hit or a walk for the 24th straight game, drawing a sixth-inning walk. He added an eighth inning single, but was doubled off first trying to get back on a sensational catch by Boston center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. It’s tied for second longest streak in the majors this season. Toronto’s Jose Bautista did it in 28 and Boston’s Mike Napoli 24.

--LHP Sean Doolittle has some great control so far this season, not allowing a walk over 12 2/3 innings. It’s the most innings by a pitcher in the majors without giving up a walk.

--INF Derek Norris had a streak of five straight multi-hit games halted, going 11-for-18 in that span. He had the night off until pinch hitting and flying out in the ninth.

--OF Josh Reddick spent his off day at Fenway Park, catching the first game of Boston’s doubleheader Tampa Bay and did some souvenir collecting, getting a Dustin Pedroia Bobblehead on Thursday.

--LHP Fernando Abad hasn’t allowed a run in his first 12 outings, a span of 11 2/3 innings. On Friday he came in with runners on second and third with one out and struck out DH David and got OF Grady Sizemore swinging to end the inning.

--LHP Tommy Milone hopes to end a recent road losing stretch on Saturday in his start against the Red Sox. Both of his losses have come on the road this season. In his career, his ERA is over a run higher in away games (3.08 vs. 4.74).

--C John Jaso had a triple in the third inning, just the seventh of his career, belting it over the head of center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. He later scored the only run on a wild pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re going to have some days when you’re not (scoring runs). We hit some balls hard. We hit a lot of balls hard, actually -- right at people and then didn’t get some hits when we did have some guys on base.” -- Oakland manager Bob Melvin after a 7-1 loss to Boston on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring strain) was injured running out a grounder April 24. He sat out April 25-28. He was the designated hitter April 29 and 30.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He had Tommy John surgery April 30 and will miss the remainder of the season.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

