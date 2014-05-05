Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Oakland Athletics found a way to win Sunday, making the long flight home after the game a lot easier to endure.

After getting clubbed Friday night and Saturday by the Boston Red Sox, Bob Melvin’s team found a way to pull out a 3-2 decision in 10 innings to leave Boston 6-4 on the road trip and 19-12 on the season.

“It was great,” said third baseman Josh Donaldson, who had a single and three walks in the victory. “Nobody wants to get swept by a team.”

A character win?

“No question about it,” said Melvin. “We’ve played a few of these games over the years with this group -- this is one that we get it handed to us a couple of times and now we got to fight as hard as we can with basically nobody on the bench ... a left fielder who’s limping around a little bit. Everybody contributed today so this team has been shown to be very resilient at times.”

The left fielder, Yoenis Cespedes, legged out an infield hit with the bases loaded in the 10th and right-hander Jim Johnson, who lost his closer’s role last month, got double-play grounders in the ninth and 10th and watched as first baseman Daric Barton cut Will Middlebrooks down at third base on a grounder in the bottom of the 10th.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics

RECORD: 19-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (Scott Kazmir, 4-0, 2.11 ERA) vs Mariners (Chris Young, 1-0, 3.04 ERA)

--RHP Sonny Gray, coming off his first major league shutout, was ahead 2-1 starting the seventh inning on Sunday, but gave up a solo home run to A.J. Pierzynski and then walked Xander Bogaerts and was done. He got a no-decision and remains 4-1.

--RF Josh Reddick began his weekend in Boston by attending Dustin Pedroia Bobblehead Day on Thursday, the former Red Sox player taking advantage of his team’s off day in town. Things went downhill from there -- Reddick going 0-for-10 with five strikeouts in the series and suffering a left ankle sprain trying to run to first on a double play grounder in the ninth inning on Sunday, when he also misplayed a wind-blown fly ball that was almost costly.

--C Derek Norris, who started play Sunday with a .367 batting average, the highest in the major leagues for anyone with at least 60 at-bats, got his sixth start against a right-hander on Sunday, meaning both Oakland catchers were in the starting lineup (John Jaso was the DH). He came in 11-for-28 against righties and went 1-for-2 with two walks off two righties.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes, playing on a sore hamstring, beat out a slow bouncer to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning on Sunday. It was his second hit of the game and third of the three-game series.

--3B Josh Donaldson singled and walked a career-high three times (once intentionally) in Sunday’s win. He has reached base in 26 straight games, batting .315 with seven homers and 23 RBIs over that stretch. He stole his first base of the season Sunday, making the A’s 21-for-23 on steal attempts.

--LH Scott Kazmir, off to the first 4-0 start of his career, opens a three-game home series against Seattle on Monday night. He is the second Oakland pitcher since 1993 to start 4-0 and is 6-0 with a 1.75 ERA and a .207 opponents’ batting average in his last six starts, dating back to last September. The winning streak matches his career high and he has yielded just one home run in 51 1/3 innings during the run. He is 4-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 career starts against the Mariners, including a no-decision in a start this season. He went six innings and allowed no runs on two hits in a 3-0 Oakland win.

--OF Nick Buss was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. He played in six games for the Dodgers this season, going 0-for-10 and was designated for assignment earlier in the week while playing in the minors. He is 2-for-19 in his major league career.

--RHP A.J. Griffin, who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery last week, was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to open a 40-man roster spot for OF Nick Buss.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz may come out of the bullpen -- and a long stint in Boston on Friday night -- and pitch the second game of Wednesday’s double-header against Seattle. “He’s a guy that has been a starter, and ... what we’ve seen of him in (spring training) and early this season suggests he could have success,” manager Bob Melvin said. “So whether that’s in a long role in the bullpen or the need is there for a starter, I think we’ve got him to a pitch count that would suggest, if that need came up, then he would be one of the guys we would potentially look at for that role.” Minor leaguers Josh Lindblom and Arnold Leon are also possibilities.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody contributed today so this team has been shown to be very resilient at times.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin after an extra-innings win in Boston on Sunday.

ROSTER REPORT

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and was transferred to the 60-day Dl on May 4. He had Tommy John surgery April 30 and will miss the remainder of the season.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

John Jaso

Derek Norris

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry