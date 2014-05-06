Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Sonny Gray, who took the fast track to the major leagues, earned his first career American League Pitcher of the Month award Monday at the age of 24.

Including a start March 31 and five starts in April, Gray went 4-1 with a 1.76 ERA. He threw his first career shutout April 23, blanking the Rangers on three hits in Texas. In 41 innings, Gray had 37 strikeouts.

“I was definitely excited getting a call this morning,” Gray said Monday afternoon before the A’s opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners with a 4-2 loss. “It’s one of those things you don’t really think about, but when I look back at the first month of the season, we’re in a good spot as a team, and I‘m glad to be a part of that.”

Gray became the first Athletic to win the award since Bartolo Colon in June 2013. Among qualifying starters with a minimum of 27 innings pitched, Gary tied for first in wins. He ranked second in ERA, fifth in innings and 12th in strikeouts.

“Well-deserved,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of the award. “He’s just come such a long way in a short period of time. Last year, comes up and is pitching important games in the playoffs for us. Pitches Opening Day for us here. Recently shuts out the Rangers at their ballpark, which is very difficult to do, and just keeps getting better and better.”

Gray went 5-3 with a 2.67 ERA in 12 regular-season appearances last season, including 10 starts. He went 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against The Detroit Tigers in the AL Division Series. He picked up this year where he left off.

“Going right out of the playoffs last year, coming in and taking the mound on Opening Day, it did kind of feel like it was five days after the last playoff start,” Gray said. “You get right back into the flow of the game, flow of the season and get going. It feels like you can just carry it right over.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Roenis Elias, 2-2, 3.09 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 2-0, 1.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Josh Reddick (sprained left ankle) was out of the starting lineup Monday night, and he might miss another start, according to manager Bob Melvin. He was introduced as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning but never came to the plate. When Seattle changed pitchers and went to a left-hander, LF Yoenis Cespedes pinch-hit for Reddick. Reddick was injured while getting out of the batter’s box at Fenway Park on Sunday when he grounded into an inning-ending double play in the ninth inning. He was helped off the field by a trainer and came out of the game. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Melvin said Monday.

--OF/1B Brandon Moss hit his fifth home run of the season Monday, a two-run blast in the fourth inning off Seattle RHP Chris Young. Moss went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two RBIs in the Athletics’ 4-2 loss to Seattle. His home run was Oakland’s second in the past eight games.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore left hamstring) was out of the starting lineup Monday night against Seattle, but pinch-hit in the seventh inning and remained in the game in left field. He made a running catch of a shallow fly ball in the ninth. Cespedes appeared to aggravate the injury Sunday while beating out an infield single and driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning of Oakland’s 3-2 win against Boston at Fenway Park.

--LHP Scott Kazmir took his first loss of the season Monday night after a 4-0 start. He gave up four runs and eight hits over six innings in a 4-2 defeat to the Mariners. Kazmir gave up two runs in the first inning and a solo home run to rookie RF Stefen Romero in the fifth. The loss snapped his career-high-tying, six-game winning streak that dated to Sept. 21, 2013, when he was with the Cleveland Indians.

--LHP Fernando Abad, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning Monday night against Seattle, has not allowed a run in his first 14 outings. Abad is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA over 13 1/3 innings. He has allowed two hits while striking out 15 and walking three.

--3B Josh Donaldson, who went 1-for-4 Monday, reached base safely via hit or walk for the 27th consecutive game. The only longer such streak by an Athletic over the past six seasons is Donaldson’s 28-game streak last season from Aug. 25 to Sept. 23.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t my best of days. A couple of pitches that I wanted back, that changeup for the home run. The first inning was a couple of pitches that I left right over the plate, and they ended up getting a base hit when I was ahead in the count.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, who gave up four runs in six innings Monday during Oakland’s 4-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (sprained left ankle) left the May 4 game, and he didn’t start May 5. He is day-to-day.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore left hamstring) did not start May 5, but he entered the game as a sub.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He had Tommy John surgery April 30 and will miss the remainder of the season.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22, and he is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry