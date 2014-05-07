Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Arnold Leon’s long journey to the major leagues will end Wednesday when he is officially recalled from Triple-A Sacramento for the Oakland Athletics’ doubleheader against Seattle.

Leon likely will be available out of the bullpen, but there is a chance he could start the second game Wednesday. Either way, it will be a special day for Leon, whose professional career began in 2006 with Saltillo of the Mexican League at the age of 17.

Leon’s parents, Marcella and Xico, will travel from Culiacan, Mexico, to attend the doubleheader. His wife, Cynthia, and 7-month-old son, Nayar Alexander, will make the trip from Sacramento for the game.

“I‘m very excited,” Leon said before Oakland’s 8-3 loss Tuesday night against Seattle. “First time in the big leagues, so it’s going to be a great moment. All my family’s going to be here. Dad, Mom, wife and kids. It’s going to be a special day.”

The A’s purchased Leon’s contract from Saltillo in 2008, and he spent six-plus seasons in their minor league system. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2010 and appeared in only three minor league games that season and five in 2011.

“It’s been a lot of time,” Leon said. “I was expecting this from the beginning when I signed with the Oakland A‘s, and I didn’t know it was going to take so long. With Tommy John surgery, I feel a lot of personal success being healthy again. I‘m very proud.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin said either Leon or left-hander Drew Pomeranz would start the second game Wednsday. Pomeranz didn’t make an appearance Tuesday, and Melvin hinted strongly before the game that the lefty start Game 2 on Wednesday if he didn’t pitch Tuesday.

Even if he doesn’t start, Leon likely will see action in the second game because Pomeranz’s arm isn’t stretched out to go more than four or five innings.

“Good stuff. Competes,” Melvin said of Leon. “We’ve seen his progression the last two springs. He really seemed like this spring he looked like he belonged. He was more confident throwing to big league hitters. I told him that at the end of spring, and I said, ‘You’ve put yourself in position to be a viable option for us this year,’ and here he is and well-deserved.”

Leon went 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA in six starts with Sacramento this season. In 29 innings, he struck out 22 and walked 10.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Game 1, Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 3-1, 2.53 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Dan Straily, 1-2, 5.01 ERA); Game 2, Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-3, 6.75 ERA) at Athletics (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Chavez had his second rough start in his past three outings Tuesday against Seattle. Chavez allowed a season-high-tying four earned runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings and left with the A’s trailing 4-2. He struck out three, walked two, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Chavez threw 29 pitches in the first inning when the Mariners scored three runs. Chavez, who entered the game with a 2-0 record and 1.89 ERA, took his first loss of the season.

Chavez survived a scary moment in the top of the fourth. With a runner on second and two outs, Chavez snagged a wicked line drive by RF Michael Saunders that was headed for his face.

“It was all reflex,” Chavez said. “I’ve jumped out of the way of balls at my lower body, but I’ve never had one like that at my face before.”

--LHP Drew Pomeranz, who is 1-1 with a 1.98 ERA in nine relief appearances this season, likely will make his first start as an Athletic on Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader against Seattle. A’s manager Bob Melvin won’t announce his second-game starter until Wednesday, but it will be either Pomeranz or RHP Arnold Leon, who will be called up from Triple-A Sacramento. Pomeranz threw 56 pitches Friday against Boston and likely would be ready to pitch no more than four or five innings.

--LHP Sean Doolittle struck out a season-high four batters Tuesday, fanning every hitter he faced in an 8-3 loss to Seattle. His career high for consecutive strikeouts is five. He is the first pitcher in the major leagues this season to pitch at least 1 1/3 innings and strike out every batter he faced. Doolittle now has 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings and 16 appearances. He fanned Mariners SS Brad Miller on three straight pitches to end the sixth inning. In the seventh, he struck out RF Michael Saunders, CF James Jones and 2B Robinson Cano.

--RF Josh Reddick missed his second consecutive start due to a sprained left ankle Tuesday. He was available off the bench but did not get in the game. On Monday, Reddick was introduced as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning but was replaced by LF Yoenis Cespedes after the Mariners made a pitching change. Reddick sprained his ankle Sunday at Fenway Park while getting out of the batter’s box on a ground ball.

--RHP Arnold Leon will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday and either start the second game of a doubleheader against Seattle or be available in relief. Leon has never been on a major league roster in his career, which began in 2006 with Saltillo of the Mexican League at the age of 17. The A’s purchased his contract from Saltillo in 2008, and he has been in their minor league system for six-plus seasons. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2010 and pitched only three minor league games that season and five in 2011. Leon is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA in six starts for Sacramento this season.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his fifth home run of the season Tuesday, a solo shot in the sixth inning off Seattle rookie LHP Roenis Elias, a fellow Cuban defector. Over his past seven games, Cespedes is batting .333 (7-for-21) with four doubles, one home run and five RBIs.

--3B Josh Donaldson went 0-for-4 with a walk Tuesday night against Seattle, reaching base safely for the 28th straight game. He tied his 28-game streak from last season (Aug. 25-Sept. 23), the A’s longest such streak over the past six years. He is batting .302 with 10 doubles, seven homers, 23 RBIs, 24 runs and 15 walks during his streak.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty continued his recovery from Tommy John surgery, throwing a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday. “We’ll see how he comes in (Wednesday), but real soon he’ll be throwing to hitters, whether it’s the next time out or one more bullpen, and I definitely will have an announcement on that (Wednesday),” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. O‘Flaherty, who underwent surgery in May 2013, signed as a free agent with Oakland on Jan. 22. He has a 20-9 career record with a 2.85 ERA in 373 appearances for Seattle and Atlanta.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) suffered a minor setback in his recovery and is taking a break from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento after just two games. The A’s purchased his contract from the Chicago White Sox on Feb. 27. He has a career batting average of .223 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 82 games with Arizona and Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know what the problem was in the first inning, but I had to grind to get my feet back under me for the final five innings.” -- RHP Jesse Chavez, who allowed four runs -- three in the first inning -- over 5 2/3 innings Tuesday against the Mariners. Seattle emerged with an 8-3 win over the A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (sprained left ankle) left the May 4 game, and he didn’t start May 5-6. He is day-to-day.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore left hamstring) did not start May 5, but he entered the game as a sub. He started the May 6 game.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He had Tommy John surgery April 30 and will miss the remainder of the season.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6, and he is expected to begin throwing to hitters in early May. He is on track to join the A’s sometime during midseason.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry