Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Wednesday was filled with good news and bad for the Oakland A‘s.

The Athletics split a doubleheader with the Seattle Mariners, losing the opener 6-4 in 10 innings but winning the second game 2-0. They lost center fielder Coco Crisp to a strained neck and reliever Ryan Cook to a strained forearm in the opener, but they got a spectacular outing in Game 2 from reliever Drew Pomeranz, who threw five shutout innings in his first start for Oakland.

In the opener, the A’s scored four runs and had 11 hits against Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, their nemesis, knocking him out of the game with a three-run rally in the seventh to take a 4-3 lead. However, for just the third time in his career, Hernandez didn’t strike out a single batter. Yet the A’s lost.

“It was a long day,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You don’t often get to Felix, especially us, and then we end up giving it up. It’s pretty demoralizing, but you have to go out there for a second game, and this team has been pretty resilient over the years.”

Pomeranz, who started for most of the previous three seasons with the Colorado Rockies before being traded to the A’s in December, allowed just two hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in the nightcap. He made it clear that he is a viable option to join the rotation, which has no wins from No. 5 starter Tommy Milone and only one from No. 4 starter Dan Straily.

Crisp injured himself in the top of the fourth inning, crashing into the right-center-field fence after making a spectacular catch. He left that game, missed the second game and will likely miss a couple of days, Melvin said.

Cook hurt his pitching arm in the top of the 10th inning and couldn’t continue after striking out Seattle designated hitter Corey Hart. He was due to undergo an MRI exam Thursday.

”I felt it on the last two pitches to Hart,“ Cook said. ”I threw a slider and my forearm tightened up on me. I stretched it out to be able to throw again, and I threw the slider that struck him out. Then it really locked up. That was about as much as I could take.

“I’ve never had anything happen like this before, so I have nothing to compare it to. Right now it’s tight. ... I actually am really optimistic.”

Cook said he has no pain in his elbow.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, season debut) at Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 0-3, 5.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Arnold Leon was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Sacramento and was on a major league roster for the first time in his career but did not get into either game. He was optioned back to Sacramento on Thursday. The A’s were allowed to add a 26th player to their roster for the doubleheader, which included a makeup of their April 4 game at Oakland that was postponed due to wet field.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz made his first start for the A’s in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday against Seattle, pitching five shutout innings in a 2-0 victory. He allowed just two hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Pomeranz hadn’t started a game since July 22, 2013, for Colorado against Miami. He made 30 starts for the Rockies over parts of the previous three seasons, going 4-14 in those outings. He went 0-4 as a starter last season. After time on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis in 2013, he moved to the bullpen and didn’t allow a run in four appearances. In nine relief appearances this season, Pomeranz went 1-1 with a 1.98 ERA over 13 2/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked six. The A’s acquired Pomeranz from Colorado on Dec. 10 with minor league RHP Chris Jensen for LHP Brett Anderson.

--RF Josh Reddick (sprained left ankle) returned to the lineup Wednesday for both games of a doubleheader after missing two starts. Reddick twisted his ankle Sunday at Fenway Park while getting out of the batter’s box after hitting a ground ball against the Red Sox. “He’s good to go now,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Reddick went 1-for-5 in the first game and 0-for-3 in the second Wednesday.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes homered for the second consecutive day, hitting a solo shot in a 2-0 victory Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader against Seattle. Cespedes is batting .321 with four doubles, two home run, six RBIs and eight runs over his past nine games.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, and he will throw to hitters Saturday. He is expected to rejoin the A’s at some point this season.

--CF Coco Crisp suffered a strained neck Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against Seattle, crashing into the right-center-field fence after making a spectacular catch in the fourth inning. He left that game, missed the second game and likely will miss a couple of days, according to A’s manager Bob Melvin. Crisp’s back made hard contact first, then his head whiplashed into the wall, and he crumpled to the ground. A’s trainer Nick Paparesta raced out to examine Crisp, who eventually walked off the field under his own power and went directly to the clubhouse. CF Craig Gentry pinch-hit for Crisp in the bottom of the fourth and remained in the game.

--RHP Ryan Cook suffered a forearm strain in the top of the 10th inning Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against Seattle. Cook was forced to leave the game after striking out DH Corey Hart, and he will undergo an MRI exam Thursday. Cook added that he has no pain in the elbow.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a beast. That was awesome. We’ve been hearing rumors the last couple days that he might be starting this game. ... Then obviously his number got called and he did probably better than anybody expected. With that pitch count, it’s tough to get through five, and he was able to and really helped the rest of our pitching staff and put our team in a good position to win.” -- RHP Dan Otero, on LHP Drew Pomeranz, who threw five shutout innings Wednesday and helped the A’s earn a 2-0 win over the Mariners in the second game of a doubleheader. Seattle won the opener 6-4 in 10 innings.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (sprained left ankle) left the May 4 game, and he didn’t start May 5-6. He started both games of the May 7 doubleheader.

--CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) was injured in the first game of the May 7 doubleheader. He left that game, missed the second game and likely will miss a couple of days, according to manager Bob Melvin.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) left the opener of the May 7 doubleheader and was unavailable for the second game. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He had Tommy John surgery April 30 and will miss the remainder of the season.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6, and he will begin throwing to hitters May 10.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Dan Straily

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Arnold Leon

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Drew Pomeranz

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry