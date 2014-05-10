Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The A’s shuffled their rotation and their bullpen Friday, making four roster moves.

Struggling right-hander Dan Straily, the No. 4 starter, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, and left-hander Drew Pomeranz moved from the bullpen into the rotation.

In other moves, right-handed reliever Ryan Cook was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right forearm strain, while left-hander Fernando Rodriguez and right-hander Joe Savery were called up from Sacramento to bolster the bullpen.

Straily went 1-2 with a 4.93 ERA and allowed nine home runs in seven starts.

“Just needs to work on refining fastball command, getting ahead of guys,” manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 8-0 victory Friday night against Washington. “We’ve seen him have success here before and just hasn’t been as consistent, so therefore we felt the best avenue for him is to go down and work on things with less pressure than you get at the big league level. Still a guy we expect big things out of.”

After making nine relief appearances this season, Pomeranz made a spot start Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader against Seattle. He threw five shutout innings, striking out five, walking none and allowing just two hits in a 2-0 victory.

“Really excited,” Pomeranz said. “I feel great. Good to go.”

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Pomeranz struggled as a starter for most of the previous three seasons with Colorado before being traded to Oakland in December in the Brett Anderson deal. But he said he recaptured his curveball this year, and Melvin said his command is much better than it was with the Rockies.

“We’ve seen it since he’s been here,” Melvin said. “We saw it in the spring. A guy that in the past has had a little trouble throwing strikes, but that hasn’t been the case here. Has a plus fastball and a plus breaking ball, used his changeup a little bit in the starting role the other day and has pitched his way into this role. It’s difficult to be that long (reliever), too. You’re not getting regular work, but each and every time we called on him he’s done a good job for us -- and certainly in a starting role as we saw the day before yesterday.”

Cook left the first game of the doubleheader in the 10th inning after feeling tightness in his right forearm. An MRI on Thursday showed no damage to his elbow ligaments and nothing to indicate he would need Tommy John surgery.

“The diagnosis was nothing more than a forearm strain,” Cook said. “It’s not anything serious. The MRI came back and said my UCL and everything looked great. So nothing like that. Strictly a forearm strain and it shouldn’t be that long.”

Cook will be shut down until he’s pain-free.

Rodriguez came to the A’s from Houston in February 2013 but underwent Tommy John surgery on March 27 that year and missed the season. In 11 relief appearances for Sacramento, he was 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA, 11 strikeouts and four walks. He made his A’s debut Friday night, pitching a scoreless ninth.

“It’s been a long year, but at the same time it feels like it’s just been a few days ago that I was here doing my rehab,” Rodriguez said after the game. “Just excited to help the team finally. That’s one of the biggest things I always thought of when I was doing my rehab.”

With Pomeranz moving to the rotation, Savery gives Oakland another left-hander in the bullpen. They claimed Savery off waivers from Philadelphia on Feb. 17. He went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings of relief for Sacramento. In 41 appearances for the Phillies from 2011 to 2013, he went 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA.

“When you get sent down, you never know if you’re coming back,” Savery said. “There’s always the chance you toed the rubber for the last time. Just thankful and glad that I get an opportunity to be back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 2-1, 4.17 ERA) at Athletics (Sonny Gray, 4-1, 1.91)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) missed his second straight game Friday night. Crisp underwent an MRI of his neck Friday, two days after he collided with the fence while making a catch against Seattle. “The MRI showed ... nothing out of the ordinary,” manager Bob Melvin said after the A’s 8-0 victory against Washington. “So he’s literally day-to-day at this point.”

--RHP Ryan Cook (strained right forearm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Cook underwent an MRI on Thursday that he said showed no damage to his elbow. “The diagnosis was nothing more than a forearm strain,” Cook said. “It’s not anything serious. The MRI came back and said my UCL and everything looked great. So nothing like that. Strictly a forearm strain and it shouldn’t be that long.” Cook was on the DL from March 21 to April 6 with right shoulder tendinitis. He’s 1-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 12 relief appearances.

--RHP Dan Straily, the A’s No. 4 starter, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. Straily struggled with his command and was 1-2 with a 4.93 ERA in seven starts. He struck out 34, walked 15 and allowed nine home runs. Last year he went 10-8 with a 3.96 ERA in 27 starts. “The velocity has been down a little bit for whatever reason, but that’s not the biggest concern,” manager Bob Melvin said. “The concern is getting ahead. ... Has to be able to get ahead to pitch off his breaking ball. So just going down to refine some things that we know he has.”

--LHP Drew Pomeranz moved from the bullpen into the rotation, replacing struggling RHP Dan Straily, who had been the No. 4 starter before being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. After making nine relief appearances this season, Pomeranz made a spot start Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader against Seattle. He threw five shutout innings, striking out five, walking none and allowing just two hits in a 2-0 victory. “Really excited. I feel great. Good to go,” said Pomeranz, who came to the A’s from Colorado in December as part of a package for LHP Brett Anderson.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and made his A’s debut, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in Oakland’s 8-0 victory against Washington. Rodriguez came to the A’s from Houston in February 2013 but underwent Tommy John surgery on March 27 that year and missed the season. “I‘m sure this is a happy day for him, and it is for us,” manager Bob Melvin said after the win. In 11 relief appearances for Sacramento, Rodriguez was 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA. Before the game, Rodriguez said his velocity is as good as it used to be but that he’s become a more efficient pitcher. “From last year being able to watch all these games here, I started thinking about becoming more effective instead of just trying to go out there and having to throw 20-25 pitches an inning,” Rodriguez said. “In Triple-A, I was throwing 13-14 pitches. Makes you feel better the next day, gets you out quick. Effective outs. Command is there, velocity’s there.”

--LHP Joe Savery was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. With LHP Drew Pomeranz moving from the bullpen into the rotation, the A’s needed another left-hander in the bullpen. They claimed Savery off waivers from Philadelphia on Feb. 17. He went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 11 2/3 innings of relief for Sacramento. In 41 appearances for the Phillies from 2011 to 2013, he went 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA. “He gives you some options, not only against left-handers but can get some right-handers out as well,” manager Bob Melvin said. “So it gives us that continued third lefty in the bullpen with Pomeranz going into the rotation.”

--LF Yoenis Cespedes homered for the third time in four games Friday, hitting a solo shot in the fourth inning of Oakland’s 8-0 victory over Washington. The home run was Cespedes’ seventh of the season, tying him for the team lead with 3B Josh Donaldson. “We always feel good when he’s playing well,” manager Bob Melvin said. “It takes pressure off the middle of the lineup.”

--LHP Tommy Milone pitched eight shutout innings and earned his first victory of the season Friday night in an 8-0 rout of the Washington Nationals, his former team. Milone allowed just two hits, while striking out seven and walking three. He faced the Nationals for the first time since they traded him to Oakland in December 2011. “We’ve seen that game out of him before,” manager Bob Melvin said. “It was definitely his best game of the season. ... He had it all working today. Every pitch was down in the zone. Using both sides of the plate.” In his previous start, Milone gave up six runs and six hits, including three home runs, in a 6-3 loss to Boston. “Obviously location was a big issue in Boston,” Milone said. “I was a little off and then trying to come back and throw strikes and leaving it over the plate. Today from the get-go I was able to paint corners, work in and out and keep the ball low.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve seen that game out of him before. It was definitely his best game of the season. ... He had it all working today. Every pitch was down in the zone. Using both sides of the plate.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on LHP Tommy Milone, who pitched eight shutout innings against Washington and earned his first victory of the season Friday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (sprained left ankle) left the May 4 game, and he didn’t start May 5-6. He started both games of the May 7 doubleheader.

--CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) was injured in the first game of the May 7 doubleheader. He left that game, missed the second game and missed the May 9 game. He underwent an MRI on May 9 that showed no serious damage, and he is day-to-day, manager Bob Melvin said.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) left the opener of the May 7 doubleheader and was unavailable for the second game. He underwent an MRI on May 8 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 9. Cook said the MRI revealed no damage to ligaments in his elbow. He won’t throw until his forearm is pain-free.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He had Tommy John surgery April 30 and will miss the remainder of the season.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6, and he will begin throwing to hitters May 10.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Joe Savery

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry