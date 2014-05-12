Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Another day, another Oakland A’s catcher in the spotlight.

Catcher John Jaso played the hero’s role Saturday night, hitting a solo home run in the third inning then a walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th, lifting the A’s to a 4-3 victory against Washington.

On Sunday, catcher Derek Norris crushed a pair of three-run homers in the first two innings, both on 3-0 fastballs from former A’s pitcher Gio Gonzalez, leading Oakland to a 9-1 rout.

Both A’s catchers are putting up numbers worthy of a full-time role, but they’re sharing the workload, and manager Bob Melvin said that plan is bringing the best out of both catchers.

”You play a lot of games, and a lot of times if you don’t start a game doesn’t mean you’re not in there, so they get plenty of consistent reps,“ Melvin said. ”As catchers, too, you’re a little bit more rested when you don’t have to play every day, getting the consistent dings and the wear and tear that everyday catchers have to deal with.

“They’re both good hitters. You try to get them in there as much as you can to keep them fresh. They both have the ability to do what you see them doing right now.”

Jaso gets most of the starts against right-handed pitchers, while Norris typically starts vs. lefties in one of the A’s many platoons.

Jaso also homered Friday night in the A’s 8-0 victory against Washington. He’s batting .288 with three doubles, a triple, three homers and eight RBIs.

Norris, who had a career-high six RBIs on Sunday against the team that traded him to Oakland in the Gonzalez deal, is batting .385 with five doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs.

Norris said he never saw his big day coming Sunday.

“My pre-game was terrible,” Norris said, laughing. “I had to leave the cage. It felt like I’d never picked up a bat. After I saw a few pitches out of his hand I felt more comfortable.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-15

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-2, 4.93 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 2-1, 2.47)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris hit a pair of three-home runs in the first two innings Sunday in Oakland’s 9-1 victory against the Washington Nationals, who traded him to the A’s in December 2011 as part of a package for LHP Gio Gonzalez. Both home runs came off Gonzalez on 3-0 counts. Norris had his first career two-homer game and drove in a career-high six runs. His six RBIs were tied for the most by an A’s catcher since 1914.

--LHP Scott Kazmir threw seven shutout innings Sunday and improved to 5-1 as the A’s routed the Washington Nationals 9-1. Kazmir allowed just four hits, struck out four and walked none. He bounced back from his lone loss of the season, a 4-2 defeat Monday against Seattle when he gave up four runs and eight hits over six innings. “It’s something where the first pitch of the game I felt like I was right on point,” Kazmir said. “Location-wise, everything was right there. I was able to attack the strike zone in on righties a lot and I think that helped me out a lot.”

--LHP Joe Savery made his A’s debut, pitching a scoreless eighth inning Sunday in a 9-1 victory against Washington. Savery allowed one hit. The A’s promoted Savery from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. They claimed Savery off waivers from Philadelphia on Feb. 17. He went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11.2 innings of relief for Sacramento. In 41 appearances for the Phillies from 2011-2013, he went 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA.

--CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) missed his fourth straight game Sunday and remained day-to-day. Crisp was injured Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against Seattle when he slammed into the outfield wall after making a catch. He had an MRI on Friday that showed no serious damage and did some light running before the A’s 9-1 victory against the Washington Nationals.

--1B/OF Brandon Moss went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run Sunday in Oakland’s 9-1 win against Washington. Moss is batting .344 (11-for-32) with two home runs and seven RBIs over his past eight games.

--2B Nick Punto went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in three runs Sunday in Oakland’s 9-1 victory against Washington. In his past three games, Punto has five RBIs. He had only one RBI in his previous 22 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just one of them special days. No way to explain it other than somewhere mama’s giving me the power and strength to do something special on her day. That goes out to her. She’s always been there for me. It’s nice to actually be able to in some way give it back to her.” -- A’s C Derek Norris, of mother, Jacque, after he hit a pair of three-home runs in the first two innings Sunday in Oakland’s 9-1 victory against the Washington Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (sprained left ankle) left the May 4 game, and he didn’t start May 5-6. He started both games of the May 7 doubleheader.

--CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) was injured in the first game of the May 7 doubleheader. He left that game, missed the second game and missed the May 9-11 games. He underwent an MRI on May 9 that showed no serious damage, and he is day-to-day, manager Bob Melvin said.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) left the opener of the May 7 doubleheader and was unavailable for the second game. He underwent an MRI on May 8 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 9. Cook said the MRI revealed no damage to ligaments in his elbow. He won’t throw until his forearm is pain-free.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He had Tommy John surgery April 30 and will miss the remainder of the season.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Joe Savery

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry