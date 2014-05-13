Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander Drew Pomeranz said he learned some valuable lessons during his time in the bullpen, but he is excited to return to his first baseball love, starting games.

Pomeranz made a spot start Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners, pitching five shutout innings and allowing just two hits in a 2-0 victory. On Friday, he was moved to the rotation permanently when right-hander Dan Straily was sent to Triple-A Sacramento.

Pomeranz will start Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s great,” Pomeranz said before the Athletics’ 5-4 victory Monday night against the White Sox. “I’ve been a starter most of my career. I was kind of getting used to being in the bullpen and learning how to do that, but hopefully it will be an easy transition going back to a starter since I have more experience as a starter than I do as a reliever.”

Pomeranz went 4-14 as a starter for the Colorado Rockies over parts of three seasons before being moved into the bullpen late last year. The A’s acquired him from Colorado in the Brett Anderson trade in December.

Pomeranz pitched five scoreless innings over four relief outings last season for Colorado. In nine relief appearances this season, Pomeranz went 1-1 with a 1.98 ERA over 13 2/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked six. He is 2-1 with a 1.45 ERA overall this year.

What did he learn as a reliever?

“Just being ready when you’re in there,” Pomeranz said. “Just going out there and attacking guys.”

Pomeranz walked 70 batters in 136 2/2 innings for the Rockies. He has walked only six batters in 18 2/3 innings for the A‘s. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in his start against Seattle.

“He comes with a lot of intensity,” A’s catcher John Jaso said. “He’s got a really good fastball, a really good two-seamer and a good breaking ball as well. I think the big key with him is making sure he’s throwing strikes and getting strike one and just keeping him around the plate so he can go deep in the game.”

Pomeranz threw 68 pitches against Seattle.

“We’ll kick him up a few more pitches,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ve been seeing a pretty consistent performer since spring training to this point. Pitching in a long role can be difficult in that you don’t get reps out there to keep yourself sharper, but he has. In his first start, I don’t think we could have expected much more than that.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-15

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 1-2, 3.63 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 2-1, 1.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Chavez (3-1) gave up two runs on five hits over a career-high eight-plus innings Monday night in a 5-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox. Chavez struck out seven and walked only two. He has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his eight starts. Chavez took a 5-1 lead into the ninth but left after giving up a leadoff home run to rookie 1B/DH Jose Abreu.

--3B Josh Donaldson his eighth home run of the season and first since April 25, a two-run shot in the fifth inning of Oakland’s 5-4 victory Monday night against the Chicago White Sox. Donaldson’s blast off LHP John Danks put the A’s ahead 3-1. Donaldson snapped a 15-game homerless skid.

--SS Jed Lowrie hit a two-run double in the seventh inning Monday night for his 500th career hit. Lowrie doubled off White Sox RHP Daniel Webb during Oakland’s 5-4 victory. Lowrie’s double to the left-center gap gave the A’s a 5-1 lead and just enough cushion to survive Chicago’s ninth-inning rally. Lowrie has a team-high 13 doubles.

--RF Josh Reddick collected his first extra-base hit of the season against a left-handed pitcher Monday night, an RBI triple off White Sox starter John Danks in the second that hit high off the center field fence. The left-handed-hitting Reddick entered the game batting .189 against lefties and .227 against righties. Reddick went 2-for-3 with a bunt single that beat Chicago’s defensive shift, scored twice, walked once and scored a run. The triple was his third of the season. He had only two last season. The RBI was his first since April 29 at Texas.

--CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) missed his fifth straight game Monday night but took batting practice on the field one day after hitting in the cage. Crisp hasn’t played since slamming into the right field wall May 7 while making a catch in the first game of a doubleheader against Seattle. His back made contract first, and then his head whiplashed into the wall. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Crisp, a switch hitter, has experienced more pain hitting left-handed than right-handed but that he felt some improvement Monday. “It really is a day-to-day proposition, and this one is one I don’t have a whole lot of experience with as far as that whiplash-type thing,” Melvin said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s honestly probably the best I’ve felt this year, as far as staying focused and staying within the count, within the pitches and just going out there inning for inning and trying to match (Chicago LHP John) Danks. He was keeping their team in the ballgame, and that’s all I wanted to do with ours.” -- RHP Jesse Chavez, who pitched eight-plus innings and earned the win Monday in the Athletics’ 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) was injured in the first game of the May 7 doubleheader. He left that game, missed the second game and missed the May 9-11 games. He underwent an MRI exam May 9 that showed no serious damage. He hit in the cage May 11 and took batting practice on the field May 12. Crisp is day-to-day.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He won’t throw until his forearm is pain-free.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He had Tommy John surgery April 30 and will miss the remainder of the season.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Joe Savery

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Daric Barton

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry