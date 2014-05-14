Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Shortstop Jed Lowrie had only 287 career hits in his first five major league seasons before coming to the Oakland A’s from the Houston Astros in a trade last year.

In took Lowrie just one full season and 39 games this year to add 213 hits and reach the 500-hit milestone in his career. His 500th hit was a two-run double Monday night in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 5-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s obviously exciting,” Lowrie said before the Athletics’ 11-0 victory Tuesday night against the White Sox. “It’s something I’ll look back on when I‘m done playing, and hopefully there’s more to come.”

The two keys to Lowrie’s hit parade in Oakland have been remaining healthy and staying in the starting lineup. He never appeared in more than 88 games in his four seasons with the Boston Red Sox, and he played just 97 games for Houston in 2012.

“I’ve said that from the beginning, when you get the opportunity to play every day and particularly for me, but I think everybody, when you play the same position you kind of get in a groove, you get on a roll,” he said.

Last season, the switch-hitting Lowrie had 175 hits, tied for 20th in the major leagues and second most among shortstops. He also hit 45 doubles, ranking third in the big leagues. It was the second-highest single-season total in Oakland history behind Jason Giambi’s 47 in 2001.

Lowrie went 2-for-4 Tuesday night with his 14th double of the season, tied for sixth in the majors. He is on pace to hit 57 doubles.

Lowrie said hitting to all fields and having good power to the gaps are two of the key reasons he has so many doubles.

“I’ve learned that that’s kind of who I am as a hitter,” he said. “I don’t try to do more than that. And if I hit a ball and it goes out, great, but my goal every time I go up there is just to hit it hard, and if I do that consistently, I’ve had good success of getting doubles.”

When Lowrie returned to the dugout after the bottom of the seventh inning Monday night, the ball from hit No. 500 was waiting for him.

“Got it authenticated,” Lowrie said. “It will be one for the trophy case.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-15

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo, 3-0, 4.56 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 1-3, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz pitched five shutout innings in his second start of the season and first since being permanently moved from the bullpen to the rotation. He allowed just three hits Tuesday in an 11-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Pomeranz extended his streak of scoreless innings as a starter to 10. He struck out a career-high eight batters and walked only two. Pomeranz lost his starting job with the Rockies last season, and after being trade to the A’s in December, made his first nine appearances for Oakland in relief. He made a spot start May 7 against Seattle, pitching five scoreless innings. On Tuesday, he threw a first-pitch strike to 14 of the 19 batters he faced. “I‘m still trying to take the thought process of going in there like I‘m coming into a game (from the bullpen) and just attacking guys,” Pomeranz said.

--1B/OF Brandon Moss went 3-for-5 with a pair of two-run homers, a double and five RBIs Tuesday night in the A’s 11-0 victory against the Chicago White Sox. It was Moss’ fifth career two-homer game. Over his past 10 games, Moss is batting .365 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. “Obviously tonight was a really good night,” Moss said. “Just trying to have good at-bats, make sure you swing at strikes.”

--RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and scored twice Tuesday night in Oakland’s 11-0 rout of the White Sox. Reddick’s home run was his third of the season and first since April 18 against Houston. The blast came on an unusually warm night at the O.co Coliseum with a temperature of 82 degrees at first pitch.

--CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) missed his sixth consecutive game Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, and he likely will miss the series finale Wednesday. According to A’s manager Bob Melvin, Crisp probably will return to action Friday at Cleveland after the team’s off day Thursday. Crisp took batting practice on the field Tuesday for the second straight day and did some work on the field. According to Melvin, the switch hitter hit some home runs from the left side, which was a good sign, as Crisp had been experiencing more pain swinging left-handed. Crisp hasn’t played since slamming into the right field wall May 7 while making a catch in the first game of a doubleheader against Seattle. His back made contract first, and then his head whiplashed into the wall.

--3B Josh Donaldson was out of the starting lineup Tuesday night against the White Sox for just the second time this season. A’s manager Bob Melvin said it is important to give Donaldson a game off occasionally. “No question. Especially a guy that plays as hard as he does,” Melvin said before the Athletics’ 11-0 victory. “Dives around and every day gives you 100 percent. Nobody’s going to play 162 here.” Donaldson hit his team-high eighth home run of the season Monday night against the White Sox, snapping a 15-game homerless streak. He is batting .261 with 10 doubles and 27 RBIs.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty threw to hitters for the second time Tuesday as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery performed May 21, 2013. A’s manager Bob Melvin said O‘Flaherty looked good during his session before Tuesday night’s game against the White Sox. O‘Flaherty threw 25 pitches, including breaking balls for the first time to hitters. Melvin said O‘Flaherty will throw off flat ground later this week then throw a longer session to hitters Sunday.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) hasn’t resumed throwing, but A’s manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that Cooks feels good and remains optimistic. “Yesterday actually felt like he was pain-free,” Melvin said. “Hasn’t thrown, but as far as his exercises and everything, it’s very encouraging. When you hear forearm, you can’t help but think Tommy John (surgery). I‘m not a medical expert, but we certainly don’t expect that to be the case. I know he’s kind of chomping at the bit to begin throwing. When he starts, I‘m not sure yet, but he feels good.” Cook went on the disabled list retroactive to May 8.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know we’re loving this warmer weather. The warmer weather, the ball flies a lot better.” -- RF Josh Reddick, who hit one of Oakland’s three homers Tuesday on a warm evening at O.com Coliseum. The A’s routed the Chicago White Sox 11-0.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) was injured in the first game of the May 7 doubleheader. He left that game, missed the second game and missed the May 9-13 games. He underwent an MRI exam May 9 that showed no serious damage. He hit in the cage May 11 and took batting practice on the field May 12. Crisp is expected to sit out the May 14 game, but he might return to action May 16.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He had not resumed throwing as of May 13, but manager Bob Melvin said Cook felt pain-free doing his rehabilitation exercises.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He had Tommy John surgery April 30 and will miss the remainder of the season.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He is expected to pitch to hitters again May 18.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

