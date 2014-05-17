Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Scoring 11 runs for right-hander Sonny Gray might be a case of dramatic overkill. Gray has been one of the Oakland A’s most consistent pitchers and normally he doesn’t need double figures in run support, but he got it Friday night in an 11-1 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona was very impressed by Gray, who in six innings held Cleveland to one run on two hits, with nine strikeouts. “He’s a pretty special pitcher,” Francona said. “He’s not the biggest guy, but he can cut it, sink it, and has a great breaking ball.”

Gray’s entire repertoire was on display in the 90 pitches he threw in six innings Friday night. After giving up a solo home run to first baseman Nick Swisher in the first inning, Gray settled in and began to dominate the Cleveland lineup.

From the second through the fifth inning Gray held the Indians scoreless on one hit and struck out eight of the 16 batters he faced. For the game overall he held the Indians to one run on two hits, with nine strikeouts.

Gray came into the game third in the American League with a 2.17 ERA. That ERA is now down to 2.10. He owes a large part of that that ERA to the Indians. In two starts against Cleveland this year Gray has allowed one earned run in 12 innings, with seven hits and 16 strikeouts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 5-1, 2.28 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 2-0, 2.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Coco Crisp returned to the lineup Friday after missing the previous seven games with a strained neck. Crisp, hitting leadoff, was hitless in two official at-bats but walked twice and scored a run.

--RHP Sonny Gray was almost untouchable Friday night in pitching six strong innings in an 11-1 win over Cleveland. Gray held the Indians to one run on two hits, with nine strikeouts. “I felt good, especially later in the game. I felt like I was getting better and better,” Gray said.

--OF Josh Reddick belted two home runs, including a grand slam, and had six RBIs in the A’s 11-1 win at Cleveland on Friday. It’s Reddick’s second career grand slam and the six RBIs are a career high. “I‘m getting some pitches to handle and not missing them,” he said.

--3B Josh Donaldson capped Oakland’s eight-run second inning Friday with a three-run home run off RHP Zach McAllister. Donald has now homered in three consecutive games for the second time in his career. He also homered in three straight games from Aug. 29-31, 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice to see him drive some balls. The first one obviously puts four runs on the board and opens it up in a hurry. The second one was one of the more aggressive swings I’ve seen him have in a while.” -- Oakland manager Bob Melvin, on OF Josh Reddick, who belted two home runs, including a grand slam, and had six RBIs in the A’s 11-1 win at Cleveland on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He had not resumed throwing as of May 13, but manager Bob Melvin said Cook felt pain-free doing his rehabilitation exercises.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He had Tommy John surgery April 30 and will miss the remainder of the season.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He is expected to pitch to hitters again May 18.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Joe Savery

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Kyle Blanks

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry