Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The nearly every way, the Oakland A’s shined during a weekend sweep of the Cleveland Indians.

Oakland capped the set with a 13-3 rout Sunday. They outscored the Indians 30-6 overall in the series.

A’s first baseman Brandon Moss nearly scored as many runs in the series as the entire Indians team did. Cleveland barely outscored Moss, 6-5.

The A’s hit .304 as a team at Progressive Field, collecting 12 doubles, two triples and five Home runs.

“All the guys we rely on to knock in runs are doing exactly what they’re supposed to do. That’s when we’re at our best,” manager Bob Melvin said.

Oakland third baseman Josh Donaldson said, “Obviously we got a lot of guys on base in this series. From top to bottom, we had guys having really good at bats.”

The Athletics’ pitching was as stingy as their offense was prolific. Oakland’s pitchers posted a 2.00 ERA in the series, and they made big pitches when big pitches needed to be made. Cleveland hitters were 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position, and the Indians left 23 runners on base.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona was extremely impressed by the A‘s.

“They’ve got it working now,” Francona said. “They are getting really good starting pitching, they have a very good bullpen, and in their lineup, they are swinging it one through nine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-16

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: A’s (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 3-1, 1.14 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-3, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Brandon Moss had a monster series vs. the Indians. In his last five at-bats of the series, he went 5-for-5 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs. Moss has 21 home runs and 72 RBIs in 77 games dating to Aug. 19. The 72 RBIs are the most in the majors over that span.

--LHP Jeff Francis was claimed off waivers by Oakland from Cincinnati on Sunday. Francis is expected to join the A’s on Monday at Tampa Bay. Francis was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in one start for the Reds.

--LHP Joe Savery has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to make room on the roster for LHP Jeff Francis, who was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati. In three relief appearances with the A‘s, Savery pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits.

--SS Jed Lowrie was removed from the game Sunday in the second inning due to a sprained neck. He is listed as day-to-day.

--2B Eric Sogard was removed from Sunday’s game in the eighth inning after fouling a ball off his left knee. He is listed as day-to-day.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Sunday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP. Elmore experienced a setback while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento in late April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody’s going up there and taking good swings. We have guys who put together some good at-bats who have some pop. That usually leads to runs.” -- 1B Brandon Moss, who went 3-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs in the Athletics’ 13-3 rout of the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (sprained neck) left the May 18 game. He is day-to-day.

--2B Eric Sogard (sore left knee) left the May 18 game. He’s set to be evaluated May 20.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He had not resumed throwing as of May 13, but manager Bob Melvin said Cook felt pain-free doing his rehabilitation exercises.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He is expected to pitch to hitters again May 18.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Kyle Blanks

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry