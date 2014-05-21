Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The evolution of Brandon Moss continues.

Once a slugger whose few laudable offensive statistics were his high home run total and a Moneyball on-base-plus slugging percentage, the Oakland Athletics first baseman has transformed into a multi-category powerhouse through the first two months of the season.

Even going 1-for-5 in the first of a three-game series against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, Moss is batting .298 and among the leaders in several offensive categories in the American League. Those haughty totals were plumped by a monstrous effort last week in which he batted .455 with eight runs, five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBIs and five walks, led the majors with 26 total bases and was named American League Player of the Week.

Moss has shown the ability to hit for average in the majors before, batting .291 while hitting 21 homers in 2012. His average ebbed to .256 as he hit a career-high 30 homers last year. But his ability to drive in runs continue to improve.

“People view me as a slugger who strikes out a lot, and I do,” Moss told the Oakland Tribune. “But I have value in other places. I think the guys in this clubhouse recognize that.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-16

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 2-1, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz was again dominant in his third start of the season, allowing three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings. After beginning the season as a reliever, he has yet to allow a run as a starter, lowering his overall ERA to 0.94.

--LHP Tommy Milone is scheduled to start on Wednesday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. He is 1-0 with an 0.64 ERA and a .146 batting average against over his last two starts after going 0-3 with a 5.36 ERA and .271 BA against in his first five starts of the season.

--1B Brandon Moss was named the American League Player of the Week after batting .455 with eight runs, five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBIs and five walks.

--SS Jed Lowrie did not start in the first of a three-game series against Tampa Bay on Tuesday because of a sore neck. Lowrie injured the right side of his neck in the A’s previous series against Cleveland.

--CF Coco Crisp left Tuesday’s game against the Rays with soreness in his neck. He went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. He is unlikely to play on Wednesday, manager Jim Melvin said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It’s been a nice climb up for him. We get to 90 today, next time around potentially he’s the kind of full-blown starting pitcher that can potentially go to 100 pitches.“ -- ,” A’s manager Jim Melvin said of LHP Drew Pomeranz Pomeranz reaching 89 pitches in a 3-0 win over the Rays in Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (sprained neck) left the May 18 game. He is day-to-day.

--2B Eric Sogard (sore left knee) left the May 18 game. He’s set to be evaluated May 20.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He had not resumed throwing as of May 13, but manager Bob Melvin said Cook felt pain-free doing his rehabilitation exercises.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Kyle Blanks

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry