Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Sean Doolittle lost a streak but gained a new job.

A better than fair trade, it would seem, for the 27-year-old Oakland Athletics left-hander, but he seemed unaffected by the proposition.

Doolittle issued his first walk of the season Tuesday in the process of securing his third save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, after which manager Bob Melvin proclaimed him the new closer for the team with the best record in the majors.

“The way things are setting up, he’ll be in the closer role,” Melvin said.

Things set up for Doolittle on Wednesday, and he recorded his fourth save as Oakland took the second game of the series, 3-2.

Doolittle was pleased about his new role Tuesday, but he readily asserted he is comfortable and willing in any situation.

“It’s pretty cool, I guess,” Doolittle said of his new responsibilities.

Maybe it was that he expected to have the job at some point anyway. Doolittle was in line to inherit the role when Grant Balfour bolted to rejoin his former club, the Rays, in the offseason, but the A’s subsequently signed free agent Jim Johnson to a $10 million deal. Johnson lasted just two weeks in the closer role, however, after allowing seven runs in his first five appearances.

“It’s a little bit different when you’re trying to nail down the last three outs of a ballgame,” Doolittle said. “But more and more I’ve been able to control that adrenaline and use it to my advantage.”

Control is an operative word. He hadn’t issued a walk in 30 consecutive outing dating to Aug. 31 until issuing a free pass in the ninth Tuesday. The streak was the longest for an Oakland pitcher since Dennis Eckersley went 41 consecutive walk-free innings from Aug. 17, 1989, to June 10, 1990.

Doolittle has 30 walks and one walk in 27 innings this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-16

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 5-1, 2.10 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 1-1, 1.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (5-1, 2.10 ERA) is expected to make his eighth start of the season Thursday in the last of a three-game series against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. Gray is second in the American League in ERA and tied for sixth in wins. He is one of just five pitchers in Oakland history to reach 10 career wins in 21 games or fewer, joining Tim Hudson, Barry Zito, A.J. Griffin and Bill Krueger.

--3B Josh Donaldson reached base in his 26th consecutive road game when he drew a walk Wednesday in Oakland’s 3-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He has a .356 on-base percentage on the season.

--LF/1B Brandon Moss has 11 extra-base hits in his past seven games after hitting his 10th home run of the season Wednesday in the Athletics’ 3-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. It was Oakland’s only hit. Moss is tied for third in the American League with 40 RBIs.

--LHP Tommy Milone allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the Rays. Over his past three starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA after he went 0-3 with a 5.86 ERA in his first five starts.

--SS Jed Lowrie missed his second game in a row due to a strained neck he sustained Sunday. He is day-to-day.

--CF Coco Crisp did not start Wednesday due to a neck strain. He finished the game as a defensive replacement.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not the easiest way to win a baseball game.” -- LF/1B Brandon Moss, who homered for Oakland’s lone hit in the Athletics’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (strained neck) left the May 18 game, and he didn’t play May 20-21. He is day-to-day.

--CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) did not start May 21, but he entered the game as a defensive replacement.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He had not resumed throwing as of May 13, but manager Bob Melvin said Cook felt pain-free doing his rehabilitation exercises.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Kyle Blanks

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Brandon Moss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry