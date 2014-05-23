Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Thursday’s 11-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays spoiled a shot at a rare road sweep, but the Oakland Athletics got another strong outing from pitcher Sonny Gray, who took a shutout into the seventh inning in another quality start that lowered his ERA to 1.99 this season.

“(Rays starter Alex) Cobb is a great pitcher, actually one of my favorite ones to watch,” said Gray, who gave up one run on five hits in his eight innings. “My sinker was good, my four-seam was good and I was able to throw my curveball when I needed to. Other than the one that I kind of hung and left over the inside part of the plate to (Yunel) Escobar, I felt everything was working pretty well today.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin said he had confidence in reliever Dan Otero, who came back out for the 11th and was an out away from the win before giving up the tying run. Otero took his first major league loss when Luke Gregerson gave up the three-run home run to Tampa Bay’s Sean Rodriguez.

“We still had the lead with two outs and two strikes,” said Melvin, whose team had won five in a row before Thursday’s loss.

Oakland still has the best record at baseball at 30-17, with a 3.5-game lead on the Angels as they head into the weekend’s series.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmier, 5-1, 2.39 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 4-4, 4.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray held the Tampa Bay Rays to one run in eight innings to lower his AL-leading ERA to 1.99, good for his 10th straight quality start. Oakland’s starters are 9-0 with a 1.52 ERA in the team’s last 13 games, allowing 13 earned runs in 77 innings.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes is still only hitting .248, but he came through with both of Oakland’s runs in the clutch, getting an RBI double to tie the game in the ninth, then a sacrifice fly to take the lead in the 11th inning.

--RF Josh Reddick took three runs off the board when he made a diving catch of a Wil Myers ball against the wall in right field with the bases loaded. “Unbelievable,” pitcher Sonny Gray said of the catch. “When he hit it, I thought it was a homer. It was awesome.”

--RHP Dan Otero took the first loss of his major league career, coming within an out of a five-out relief win before allowing the tying run in the 11th. His ERA jumps to 2.43, but Rays manager Joe Maddon said he pitched well and just couldn’t get the third strikes he needed to close out the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt like, for a while, there might not be any runs scored, just try to wait out the starter and get to the bullpen. They scratched a run off Sonny (Gray) and we were able to get a run off (Rays closer Grant Balfour). We just weren’t able to get it done.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin after a 5-2 extra-innings loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He had not resumed throwing as of May 13, but manager Bob Melvin said Cook felt pain-free doing his rehabilitation exercises.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry