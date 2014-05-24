Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Scott Kazmir pointed the finger at himself after the Athletics lost 3-2 to the Blue Jays on Friday night.

Kazmir gave up a two-run homer to Blue Jays second baseman Steve Tolleson in the second inning. But the deciding run came in the third when Toronto center fielder Kevin Pillar scored from third base on a groundout by Jose Reyes.

Pillar doubled to start the inning and reached third when Kazmir threw to second base on a pickoff attempt -- no one was there and the ball went to the outfield for an error on the left-handed starter who has five wins this season.

“That turned out to be costly,” Kazmir said. “One hundred percent my fault. I should have held on to it. It ended up being the difference maker in the game.”

“It was just a daylight play; it wasn’t a pre-called pickoff play,” said bench coach Chip Hale, who was acting manager with Bob Melvin attending his daughter’s college graduation. “It’s a daylight play where he sees Jed (shortstop Lowrie) flash his glove and then he spins. Jed never really flashed his glove; he just sort of made a hard move there. Kaz, I think, just anticipated him being there. That’s a tough error, but that’s the way it goes.”

“He thought that I was going to go to the base,” Lowrie said. “And I was just there to hold him on just a little bit longer because he was extending his lead. I wanted to stay there. He looked back and thought I was going to break, and I didn’t have any plans to.”

The A’s were able to make up the two runs from Tolleson’s homer. But the third run proved to be elusive and Kazmir took the loss despite seven good innings. And he knew where to look to find the reason for his second loss of the season: at himself.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 4-1, 2.54 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 4-4, 4.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C John Jaso was listed as the designated hitter and batting second in the first lineup posted before the A’s played the Blue Jays on Friday. But Jaso was stiff after completing a series against the Tampa Bay Rays on artificial turf, so he was scratched with the intention of using him at catcher Saturday at Rogers Centre, which also has artificial turf. It will be an afternoon game following a night game.

--OF Kyle Blanks started at DH instead of C John Jaso and hit into two double plays in the 3-2 loss to Toronto. “We wanted to give him a shot, give him some at-bats to see if he could pop one,” bench coach Chip Hale said. “That’s why he was in late: Nobody on, maybe you tie the game. But he’s just pressing a little bit; he’s getting used to what’s going on here.”

--INF Nick Punto played at second base with a sore left calf in Friday’s 3-2 loss at Toronto. He went 1-for-3 but likely will not play Saturday. “I think he’s not going to be able to play tomorrow, but we’ll see,” said bench coach Chip Hale, who was acting manager on Friday with Bob Melvin attending his daughter’s college graduation. “Hopefully it’s just a cramp or as strain of some kind.”

--C Derek Norris was 1-for-4 in Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He is hitting .375 (12-for-32) in his career against Toronto and is batting .438 (7-for-16) at Rogers Centre.

--1B Brandon Moss homered in the fourth inning of the 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday. It was his 11th homer of the season. He has 12 extra-base hits in his past nine games.

--RHP Jesse Chavez makes his 10th start of the season Saturday in Toronto. Chavez, who pitched for the Blue Jays in 2012, has allowed one earned run or fewer in five of his nine starts. He ranks fourth in the American League in on-base percentage allowed at. 270. He lost his only career appearance against the Blue Jays -- a relief outing July 31, 2013, at Oakland in which he allowed two hits, one walk and three earned runs in one-third inning. He is 0-0 with a 54.00 ERA (one inning, six earned runs) in two career appearances at Rogers Centre.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That turned out to be costly. One hundred percent my fault. I should have held on to it. It ended up being the difference maker in the game.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, on his errant pickoff throw in the third inning that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He had not resumed throwing as of May 13, but manager Bob Melvin said Cook felt pain-free doing his rehabilitation exercises.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry