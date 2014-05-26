Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Oakland Athletics are glad to be heading home.

After starting off their nine-game road trip with five wins, the A’s dropped their last four contests and were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The four straight losses represent a season high and dropped the A’s to a 12-10 record in May after going 18-9 in April.

“When you win the first five, it’s pretty disappointing to lose the next four,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said following his club’s 3-1 loss Sunday.

Oakland played the last six games of its trip on turf after visiting Tampa Bay and Toronto, the only two clubs in baseball with an artificial-playing surface. It’s safe to say not many members of the A’s will be upset heading home and playing on grass.

“I think some of us are just a little worn down from the last six games on turf,” catcher Derek Norris said.

Infielder Nick Punto strained his calf on the turf during Friday’s game and Melvin was forced to juggle his lineup and rotate different players through at designated hitter -- such as outfielders Coco Crisp and Yoenis Cespedes -- something most club’s do when visiting Toronto. Turf is known to be especially hard on the legs.

The A‘s, who despite their recent skid remain in first place and have the most wins in the American League with 30, will host the Detroit Tigers for four contests and then play a three-game set against their division rival Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-20

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-2, 2.97 ERA) at A’s (LHP Tommy Milone, 2-3, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on Saturday. O‘Flaherty, who hasn’t pitched a big-league game since last May, used his slider and had good movement on his pitches, according to the reports A’s manager Bob Melvin received. “He threw really well,” Melvin said. “They said the ball was moving pretty good, and he felt good about it.” The lefty, who signed a two-year deal with the A’s during the offseason, could begin a rehab assignment in the coming weeks.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) is expected to throw a bullpen session during Oakland’s upcoming homestand, which begins Monday. Cook, who last pitched May 7, declared himself pain-free a week ago, so providing he has no setbacks during what will likely be a few bullpen sessions, he should be going on a rehab assignment soon. The 26-year-old, who has a 2.92 ERA over 12 appearances, should return to the A’s at some point in June.

--C John Jaso (back tightness) didn’t start for the third consecutive game in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays, but did enter in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter. Jaso, who has been dealing with ongoing tightness in his back, would likely not have started Sunday’s game anyway, as Toronto sent LHP J.A. Happ to the mound. Oakland employs a platoon behind the plate, with Jaso facing righties and Derek Norris getting starts against southpaws. The platoon has worked out well for Oakland, as Norris (.924) and Jaso (.834) rank first and third, respectively, in OPS among American League catchers (minimum of 100 plate appearances). While Oakland is hoping Jaso will continue to progress, he likely won’t start Monday, either, because the A’s will open up their four-game set with the Tigers facing LHP Drew Smyly.

--INF Nick Punto (left calf strain) sat out his second consecutive game in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Punto, who first injured his calf during Friday’s contest at Rogers Centre, participated in limited pregame activities and is expected to miss Monday’s series opener against the Tigers. The A‘s, however, are optimistic Punto will avoid a trip to the disabled list. “We’ll evaluate him once again when we get home (Monday),” manager Bob Melvin said. “He feels a little better, but it’s tough to really get a grasp on it until he really takes off.” Punto is hitting .233 with a 588 OPS over 32 games in his first year with Oakland.

--LHP Tommy Milone will get the ball for Monday’s series opener against the Tigers, looking to help the A’s snap a season-high four-game losing skid. Milone is the right arm to get Oakland back on track, as he has put his early-season struggles behind him. After going 0-3 with a 5.86 ERA over his first five starts of the season, Milone is 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA over his last three outings, while holding opponents to a .171 batting average. Milone will get the Tigers for the first time this season and fourth time in his career. He’s 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA over 16 2/3 career innings vs. Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I maybe tried to locate a little too much instead of going right at guys and ended up walking too many people and being in bad counts a lot. I wasn’t attacking guys like I should have.” -- LHP Drew Pomeranz, who allowed two runs on five hits whose 90 pitches were the most he has thrown this season in Sunday’s loss to the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Nick Punto (left calf strain) sat out his second consecutive game May 25. He was injured May 23 and is expected to miss the Athletics’ May 26 series opener against the Tigers. The A‘s, however, are optimistic Punto will avoid a trip to the disabled list.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He had not resumed throwing as of May 13, but manager Bob Melvin said Cook felt pain-free doing his rehabilitation exercises. He is expected to throw a bullpen session during Oakland’s upcoming homestand, which begins May 26. Providing he encounters no setbacks, he’d likely go on a rehab assignment shortly after.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He will take things slowly but could go a rehab assignment at some point in June.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry

