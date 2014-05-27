Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- As a rookie last season, A’s right-hander Sonny Gray squared off against Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander twice in the American League Division Series.

The youngster held his own against the 2011 AL Cy Young Award winner.

Gray pitched eight shutout innings in a 1-0 A’s win in Game 2 against Verlander, getting a no-decision. Then he allowed three runs over five innings in a 3-0 loss in Game 5. Verlander pitched seven shutout innings and got a no-decision in Game 2, then blanked the A’s over eight innings and earned the series-clinching win in Game 5.

On Tuesday night, Gray will face Tigers right-hander Max Scherzer, the 2013 AL Cy Young Award winner, for the first time in his career.

“I think as a starter you always know who the opposing pitcher is,” Gray said. “But once the game starts, it doesn’t matter to me who it is. You know going in that it will be a tough game because he’s obviously a great pitcher having another great year. It should be a really fun game.”

Gray enters the marquee pitching matchup with a 5-1 record and 1.99 ERA. Scherzer is 6-1 with a 2.59 ERA.

“He’s just a competitor,” Gray said of Scherzer. “He pitches with a lot of emotion, and I like that as a player. It looks like he really, really, really wants to win, and he has a lot of fun doing it. I think that’s something special.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 6-1, 2.59 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 5-1, 1.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tommy Milone (3-3) won his third consecutive decision Monday and improved to 3-0 in his career against Detroit, throwing 6 2/3 shutout innings in a 10-0 A’s victory. Milone allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two. No Tiger got past second base against him. In his past four starts, Milone is 3-0 with a 1.03 ERA. He credits a tweak to his delivery for his hot streak. “Before this little stretch run that I’ve had, we kind of tinkered a little bit with my delivery, shortened it up a little bit, and I think it’s really helped with my command. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve seen from before and now is command with the fastball and keeping everything low in the zone. Just shortening up my stride, being a little bit taller, working downhill.”

--1B Kyle Blanks hit his first home run of the season and first as an Athletic, a solo shot in the second inning off LHP Drew Smyly in Oakland’s 10-0 victory against Detroit. Blanks, who was traded by San Diego to the A’s on May 15, ripped Smyly’s 2-1 pitch, an 81 mph changeup that was up on the zone. “It makes him feel like part of the team that much quicker when you get into a game like that and you’re part of it, you’re scoring runs, you’re hitting homers,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Blanks went 2-for-3, scored three times and drew a walk.

--1B/OF Brandon Moss led off the second inning Monday with his 12th home run of the season, a shot off LHP Drew Smyly in the A’s 10-0 victory against Detroit. Facing a defensive shift, Moss tried to bunt for a base hit, but he fouled off Smyly’s first pitch. Moss sent Smyly’s next pitch over the center field wall. CF Austin Jackson nearly robbed Moss of a home run, leaping high and getting his glove on the ball as it went over the fence, but the ball popped out of the webbing, and Moss circled the bases. Moss is tied with 3B Josh Donaldson for the team lead in home runs.

--3B Josh Donaldson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run Monday in the Athletics’ 10-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers. The home run was his 12th of the season, tying him for the team lead with 1B/OF Brandon Moss. He has reached base safely in all 41 of his games as a third baseman this season. That is the longest such streak by an Athletics third baseman since at least 1941.

--C Derek Norris hit his first career grand slam Monday, a blast off LHP Phil Coke in the eighth inning of a 10-0 victory against Detroit. Norris’ homer was Oakland’s fifth of the game but the only one with anyone on base. “I started off the day and I was 0-for-4 and everyone was hitting homers and I was like, ‘I’d love to get in on this action,'” Norris said. “It just happened to work out.”

--LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his ninth home run of the season Monday, a solo shot in the third inning in Oakland’s 10-0 victory against Detroit. Cespedes has 14 doubles, tied with SS Jed Lowrie for the team lead, and 31 RBIs.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) threw off flat ground again Monday, and he will throw a bullpen session Tuesday for the first time since going on the disabled list retroactive to May 8. Cook, who resumed throwing early last week, said, “Everything feels really good.” After being injured May 7 against Seattle, Cook was highly optimistic that he would make a quick recovery and avoid Tommy John surgery. Even so, throwing pain-free was a relief. “It was a really good feeling because you can be as confident as you want, but until you really throw the baseball, you don’t necessarily know. You can be confident and have full faith, but at the same time, when you really find out is when you let that baseball out of your hand. It’s been really good. Just building it back up.” Cook is 0-1 with a 2.92 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season. Last year, he was 6-4 with a 2.54 ERA in 71 appearances.

--C John Jaso (back tightness) was out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game Monday, but he was available to catch or pinch-hit. He is targeted to return to the starting lineup Tuesday night vs. the Tigers. Jaso pinch-hit in the ninth inning Sunday against Toronto. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Jaso is not 100 healthy but has made enough progress to return to the lineup. Even if he had been 100 percent healthy Monday, Jaso wouldn’t have been in the lineup because the Tigers started LHP Drew Smyly. In the Athletics’ platoon system, the left-handed-hitting Jaso typically starts against right-handers.

--INF Nick Punto (left calf strain) was out of the lineup for the third straight game. He was available in an emergency was wasn’t used in the Athletics’ 10-0 victory against Detroit. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he is targeting a start for Punto in the next couple of days. Punto was injured Friday against Toronto. With Punto out, INF Alberto Callaspo has been getting more starts at second base against left-handed pitchers. That is Punto’s role when Punto is healthy.

--RF Josh Reddick was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Monday, both times when the A’s faced a left-handed pitcher. Reddick, a left-handed hitter, has often started against lefties, but 1B Brandon Moss, another left-handed hitter, is getting more starts against lefties. They A’s typically like to stack their lineup with right-handed hitters against lefties and left-handed hitters against righties. “It’s more because Moss is getting the best at-bats against lefties right now,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Reddick being out of the lineup. “We only have one lefty in there today.” Reddick is batting .160 with one triple and three RBIs vs. lefties.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think that we need to hit home runs, and we’re going to hit home runs because of the guys we have in this locker room. I think we have done a great job all year of passing the baton.” -- 3B Josh Donaldson, who hit one of Oakland’s five home runs Monday in the Athletics’ 10-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C John Jaso (back tightness) was out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game May 26, but he was available to catch or pinch-hit. He is targeted to return to the starting lineup May 27.

--INF Nick Punto (left calf strain) sat out his third consecutive game May 26. He was injured May 23. The A’s are optimistic Punto will make a start between May 27 and May 29.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He resumed throwing off flat ground the week of May 19-25, and he will throw a bullpen session May 27. He expects to throw another bullpen session May 29. Providing he encounters no setbacks, he likely would go on a rehab assignment in early June.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He will take things slowly but could go a rehab assignment at some point in June.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry