Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The first balloting numbers were released Tuesday for the 85th All-Star Game, and A’s third baseman Josh Donaldson is well-positioned to make team history.

Donaldson leads all American League third basemen with 464,367 votes. The Tampa Bay Rays’ Evan Longoria is second (407,724), and the Texas Rangers’ Adrian Beltre is third (281,460).

The A’s haven’t had a position player on the AL All-Star team since catcher Ramon Hernandez in 2003. They haven’t had a position player voted in by fans to start an All-Star game since first baseman Jason Giambi in 2000.

Since 2000, only three A’s position players made the All-Star team: Giambi (twice), shortstop Miguel Tejada and Hernandez. Carney Lansford in 1988 was the last A’s third baseman to make the team. No A’s third baseman has started an All-Star Game.

In 2013, Donaldson finished fourth in the AL Most Valuable Player voting but didn’t make the All-Star team.

“Last year at this time, I wasn’t on the top-five ballot,” Donaldson said Tuesday before the Athletics’ 6-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers. “Kevin Youkilis, I don’t even think he was playing at the time, and he was on the ballot. I think it shows you a little bit how it’s come from last year to this year.”

Donaldson’s All-Star Game snub actually thrust him into the spotlight and put him a good position to make a run at making the team this year.

“Yeah, I think it did,” Donaldson said. “With that being said, I would have been surprised if I made it last year. Did I feel my numbers were worthy of an All-Star selection? Sure. But I definitely understood the fact I kind of came out of nowhere. Nobody was really looking for me to have that kind of season and then I had it. Things in baseball tend to happen, there’s a little bit of a lag. I think that’s what’s happened.”

Three other A’s position players are among the top five at their positions. Catcher Derek Norris is third, shortstop Jed Lowrie fifth and DH Brandon Moss fifth. Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes is ninth among outfielders.

“He should be first in the voting,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Donaldson. “It’s taken us awhile to get some recognition, and for him to be in that position means that nationally we’re getting noticed a little bit more as a team, that we do have some really good players here, that we’re not just that little engine that could, that we really have some good players here. And so it’s nice to see him getting that kind of recognition.”

Donaldson said it would mean a lot to him for the A’s to end their All-Star Game drought for position players.

“I think what’s going to end up happening is ... a guy on this team is going to make the All-Star team, a position player,” Donaldson said. “And what’s going to end up happening is it’s going to open doors for other people to get recognized on our team. It’s not just because we don’t have good players. We have good players. It just has to get out there.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-2, 2.89 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 5-2, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray allowed a season-high four runs over six innings and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 6-5 loss Tuesday night against Detroit. In each of his first 10 starts this season, Gray pitched at least six innings and allowed three or fewer runs, the longest such streak by an Athletics pitcher since at least 1914. The Tigers needed just four innings to score four runs and end Gray’s streak. Gray allowed eight hits, one off his season high, struck out five and walked one.

--DH Alberto Callaspo extended his hitting streak against Detroit to 16 games Tuesday night with an RBI double off RHP Max Scherzer in the second inning of the Athletics’ 6-5 loss. Callaspo’s streak dates to July 17, 2012. He entered the game batting .314 for his career against the Tigers, and he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

--C John Jaso started Tuesday night against Detroit after being out of the lineup for four consecutive games with a stiff back. He hit his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning off RHP Max Scherzer. Jaso went 1-for-1 with a walk and his home run. He is batting .340 (18-for-53) with four home runs and 10 RBIs in his past 16 games in May after hitting .236 with one homer and one RBIs in 22 games in April.

--RHP Ryan Cook took another big step Tuesday in his recovery from a right forearm strain, throwing a bullpen session for the first time since going on the disabled list on May 8. Cook said he threw 20 pitches, used all of his repertoire and felt tremendous. “It’s one thing to be confident all the time, but to have it actually respond the way you feel, it was obviously a little bit relieving,” Cook said. “Honestly, I was thoroughly surprised with how good it was today.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin said Cook looked as if he never missed a beat during his bullpen session.

“He hasn’t been out that long,” Melvin said. “We feel like we dodged a bullet as far as what the injury looked like originally. He was going after every one of his pitches, throwing his slider as hard as he could throw it.”

Cook said he is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Thursday. If he continues recovering at this rate, he might need just a brief rehab assignment, possibly just one appearance, before being activated, Melvin said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It definitely was a battle tonight. I thought I was throwing some good pitches, and they were putting some swings on the ball. They have a really, really good lineup, and sometimes if you’re not spot-on, they’ll make it tough on you.” -- RHP Sonny Gray, who gave up four runs in six innings Tuesday during a no-decision against Detroit. The Tigers emerged with a 6-5 win.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C John Jaso (back tightness) was out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game May 26. He started May 27.

--INF Nick Punto (left calf strain) was injured May 23, and he sat out his fourth consecutive game May 27. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He resumed throwing off flat ground the week of May 19-25, and he threw a bullpen session May 27. He expects to throw another bullpen session May 29. Providing he encounters no setbacks, he likely would go on a brief rehab assignment in early June.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6, but there was no set date for his return to action at Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He will take things slowly but could go a rehab assignment at some point in June.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry