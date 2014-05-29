Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Brandon Moss’ days as a platoon player for the Oakland A’s appear to over, and the reason is obvious.

Moss, a left-handed hitter, entered Wednesday night’s game against Detroit batting .353 against left-handers. He was 12-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs against lefties and had a slugging percentage of .676. Against right-handers, he was hitting .266 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 34 RBIs.

”Just being more aggressive,“ Moss said of his approach against left-handers this year. ”Not being so passive with them. Last year I struggled with them, but that was really the first year I’d ever struggled with left-handed pitching. Obviously this year I‘m getting more consistent at-bats against them, and the at-bats are coming against left-handed starters, which is a whole different animal than left-handed relievers.

“Left-handed relievers, they come in for one reason, and that’s to strike you out. A left-handed starter has to pitch a little bit more. Usually they don’t throw 95, 96 (mph) with a wipe-out slider. I just think the matchups are a little bit better and I‘m getting a little bit more consistent at-bats against them. I feel a lot more comfortable against them this year as opposed to last year.”

Last season Moss hit .200 against lefties, but he’s a career .255 hitter against lefties and a .256 hitter against righties. His slugging percentage is .425 against lefties and .492 against right-handers.

The A’s have thrived using platoons at multiple positions, but Moss has hit his way into a full-time role, spending time at first base, left field, right field and designated hitter. He made his 46th overall start Wednesday and 28th at first base.

Moss joins third baseman Josh Donaldson and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes -- both right-handed hitters -- as the only full-time players who aren’t switch hitters. Shortstop Jed Lowrie and center fielder Coco Crisp, both switch hitters, are also full-time players.

“For sure it feels good,” Moss said. “Obviously there’s going to be days when you don’t get hits (against lefties) and there’s going to be days when you don’t get hits against righties, too. But to be able to have the opportunity to go out there every day and do something and to be able to keep your timing, keep your approach.”

Moss hit a career-high and team-best 30 home runs -- 26 of them against righties -- last season and drove in 87 runs, another career high. This year he leads the team with 42 RBIs and has 12 home runs.

“I feel good,” Moss said. “Definitely more comfortable, more confident in the ability I have. With my standing on the team and what my role is I‘m very comfortable and confident.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 7-2, 3.88 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 4-2, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (6-2) pitched his second career complete game Wednesday night and earned the victory as the A’s rallied to beat Detroit 3-1 on 3B Josh Donaldson’s walk-off, three-run homer. Kazmir allowed just six hits, including RF Torii Hunter’s solo home run in the fourth inning, while striking out eight and walking none. Kazmir was two outs away from a complete-game loss before Donaldson saved him and the A‘s. ”You always want to give your starting pitcher support, especially when he pitches that well,“ A’s manager Bob Melvin said.”

--3B Josh Donaldson hit his second career walk-off home run Wednesday night, a three-run blast off Tigers RHP Joe Nathan that gave Oakland a 3-1 victory against Detroit. Donaldson’s other walk-off homer came against the Tigers on April 12, 2013. Donaldson crushed Nathan’s first-pitch slider deep into the left-field seats. His only concern was whether the ball would stay fair. “I’ve had a few at-bats off Joe Nathan,” Donaldson said. “In that situation right there being first and third, he’s looking for a double play or a strikeout right there. I was just trying to hit something in the air, for one, and two, I was sitting on that slider and was able to put a good swing on it.”

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) will take some at-bats in a simulated game Thursday at Triple-A Sacramento. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) will throw a simulated game Thursday at Triple-A Sacramento. According to A’s manager Bob Melvin, O‘Flaherty will likely be activated from the 60-day disabled list in late June or early July.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just praying inside that it would stay fair.” -- A’s 3B Josh Donaldson, after a walk-off homer in a 3-1 win over Detroit on Wednesday..

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C John Jaso (back tightness) was out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game May 26. He started May 27.

--INF Nick Punto (left calf strain) was injured May 23, and he sat out his fifth consecutive game May 28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He resumed throwing off flat ground the week of May 19-25, and he threw a bullpen session May 27. He expects to throw another bullpen session May 29. Providing he encounters no setbacks, he likely would go on a brief rehab assignment in early June.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6. He is scheduled to take some at-bats in a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He will pitch a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

