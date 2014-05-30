Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A’s right-hander Jim Johnson’s nightmare at the O.co Coliseum continued Thursday afternoon in a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Johnson, who lost his closer’s job early this season, gave up two runs on three hits in the seventh inning as the Tigers extended their lead to 5-2. Once again, he was booed soundly by the home fans after he walked off the field after another rough outing.

“I feel like I’ve been throwing the ball well. I just haven’t had any luck lately,” Johnson said. “I don’t know what to tell you. Balls are finding holes. I‘m throwing pretty good pitches. I just feel like I‘m in a little bit of bad luck. I don’t think it’s as bad as it really seems. I think everybody else thinks that way.”

Johnson’s numbers at the Coliseum look particularly bad. Coming into Thursday’s game, he had gone 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA in 10 appearances in Oakland this season. On the road, he’s 3-0 with a 1.98 ERA.

The A’s acquired Johnson from Baltimore in a trade on Dec. 2, fully expecting him to be their closer and replace Grant Balfour. Johnson had 122 career saves for Baltimore, including 74 last season. But in the A’s season-opener against Cleveland on March 31 at the Coliseum, Johnson gave up two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning and took the loss in a 2-0 defeat. He was booed off the field that night and again on April 2, when he blew a save in a 6-4 loss to Cleveland, yielding three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

“He’s having a more difficult time here at home,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s just not getting the same results at home as he is on the road.”

Johnson retired Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, the first batter he faced Thursday, on a ground ball to third baseman Josh Donaldson. But right fielder Don Kelly grounded a single to right past a diving Eric Sogard at second, and first baseman Miguel Cabrera singled sharply to left through the hole at shortstop. Designated hitter Victor Martinez smoked a double down the right-field line, bringing both runners home.

Johnson retired the next two batters he faced then left the field to boos.

“What am I supposed to do?” Johnson said.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 4-1, 3.00 ERA) at Athletics (Drew Pomeranz, 4-2, 1.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Chavez allowed three runs and eight hits, matching his season high, over six innings Thursday and lost his second straight game as the A’s fell 5-4 to the Detroit Tigers. Chavez struck out three, walked two and had runners on base in every inning he pitched except a one-two-three fourth. Chavez had a 1.89 ERA at the end of April, but that has climbed to 2.78.

--INF Nick Punto (left calf strain) was in the starting lineup at shortstop Thursday afternoon against the Tigers after missing five games and he hit his first home run as an Athletic, a two-run shot in the fourth inning off RHP Rick Porcello. Punto homered for the first time since Aug. 12 last season with the Dodgers. It was his 18th career home run in 13 seasons and snapped a 51-game homerless streak. Punto was 2-for-14 for his career against Porcello before homering. Regular starting SS Jed Lowrie, who’s still dealing some neck stiffness, was out of the lineup. Punto made his sixth start at shortstop and has also started 15 times at second base. He entered the game batting .233 with six RBIs. Punto went 1-for-2 and walked three times, tying his career high, in a 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

--C John Jaso went 2-for-3 Thursday and is batting .350 (21-for-60) with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 17 games in May. His four homers are the most Jaso has hit during a month in his career. He hit .236 with one home run and four RBIs in 22 games in April.

--SS Jed Lowrie was out of the starting lineup Thursday afternoon against Detroit for just the sixth time this season. Lowrie pinch hit in the ninth inning with runners on first and second but grounded out to first base for the final out in the A’s 5-4 loss. INF Nick Punto started at shortstop in his place. “He’s still dealing a little bit with his neck issue,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Gets some stiffness, so this was a good time, once we felt like Punto (left calf strain) was fully healthy, to give Jed a day off after a night game and get Punto back in a game.” Over his previous seven games after missing two with neck stiffness, Lowrie hit .130 (3-for-23).

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) threw his second bullpen session Thursday since going on the disabled list on May 8 and said he expects to begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Class A Stockton. Cook, who threw around 20 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, had a more extensive session Thursday. “We did a little different thing as if I was warming up to go into the game, sit down, throw my eight warmups and my inning, just as if I’d gone into a game,” Cook said. “So it was a few more pitches.” A’s manager Bob Melvin said Cook threw 20 pitches “at a high intensity” after his warmup tosses. “Felt great,” Melvin said. “So we’ll see how he feels when he comes in tomorrow, but if everything is good there then potentially the next one will be out somewhere.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had plenty of opportunities. We had some situational at-bats where we didn’t come through.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, after Thursday’s loss to the Tigers.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Nick Punto (left calf strain) was injured May 23, and he sat out his fifth consecutive game May 28. He started at shortstop on May 29.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He resumed throwing off flat ground the week of May 19-25, and he threw a bullpen session May 27, using all his pitches. He threw more a extensive bullpen session May 29. Providing he encounters no setbacks, Cook expects to begin a rehab assignment May 31 with Class A Stockton.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6. He is scheduled to take some at-bats in a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He will pitch a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

=====