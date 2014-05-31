Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Second baseman Eric Sogard is typically in the starting lineup when the A’s face a right-handed starting pitcher. But Sogard was out of the lineup Friday night against Angels right-hander Garrett Richards, with Alberto Callaspo starting at second for just the fifth time this season.

Sogard hit .266 last season in 130 games, but he’s batting just .188 this year. He’s batting .158 in May (9-for-57) after hitting .220 in April.

As much as A’s manager Bob Melvin loves Sogard’s defense, he decided it was time to give him a night off in hopes of getting him back on track at the plate.

“He’s struggling a little bit,” Melvin said before the A’s 9-5 victory. “The numbers are probably indicative of what he’s doing right now. It’s not like he’s striking out a ton, but he’s just not getting good contact right now. We’ve seen him get hot before. Sometimes you start pressing a little bit, so an off day is probably a good thing from time to time. A couple good games and he’ll probably be off to the races, but right now, it’s a little bit of a struggle for him.”

The switch-hitting Callaspo batted .319 (7-for-22) over his previous seven games before going 0-for-4 against the Angels, his former team.

”He’s just looked a little more confident up there at the plate now, identifying better pitches to hit, which is usually the case,“ Melvin said of Callaspo. ”It’s easier said than done.

“There’s times you’re struggling and you just try to swing at anything and try to make contact. You try to force an outcome. (Callaspo) looks a lot looser at the plate now.”

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (5-2) had his worst start of the season but got the win Friday night in Oakland’s 9-5 victory against the Angels. Pomeranz, who allowed a combined two runs in his first four starts, gave up five on four hits, including two home runs, through 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three. Pomeranz threw more than five innings for the first time since July 27, 2012, a span of 20 starts. It was the longest such stretch in the major leagues since at least 1914.

--1B/OF Brandon Moss hit his first career grand slam Friday night, a blast in the first inning of Oakland’s 9-5 victory against the Angels, but he left the game in the bottom of the third with tightness in his right calf. RHP Garrett Richards threw a 96 mph fastball over the middle of the plate on a 2-0 count, and Moss launched it to right field for his 13th home run of the season. Moss became just the fourth Oakland cleanup hitter to hit a grand slam in the first inning, joining Dave Kingman, Mark McGwire and Matt Stairs. He set career highs for home runs (9) and RBIs (25) in a month. He also set an Oakland record with his 19th extra-base hit in May. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Moss is day-to-day but doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Angels. “I don’t know how I hurt it,” Moss said. “I was coming onto the field in between innings ... and it just balled up on me into a cramp. I couldn’t really get the cramp out for the entire inning. It was hurting pretty bad.”

--3B Josh Donaldson hit two home runs Friday night, a solo blast in the second inning and a two-run shot in the fifth in a 9-5 victory against the Angels. He now has a team-high 15 home runs for the season and has homered five times in the past six games. Donaldson had his second career multi-homer game Friday. He homered twice against Houston this season on April 24. “It’s just one of those things you go in stretches where you’re not going to miss some pitches when they’re over the plate,” Donaldson said. Donaldson went 3-for-4, drove in four runs, scored three times and walked once against the Angels.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Class A Stockton and expects to pitch one inning out of the bullpen. If all goes well, Cook could be activated from the 15-day disabled list after only one rehab appearance, A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) pitched a simulated game on Thursday at Triple-A Sacramento and will pitch an inning Monday in a game at extended Spring Training in Arizona. O‘Flaherty, who went on the 60-day disabled list on Feb. 17, is 20-9 with a 2.85 ERA for his career with 373 relief appearances for Seattle and Atlanta. The A’s signed him as a free agent on Jan. 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve never even come close to hitting one. I think I came close-ish last year. We had bases loaded against the Twins and I flew out against the wall. It’s definitely something I had thought about. I hit fastballs really well and right there he’s going to throw you one. It was on my mind. Definitely not trying to do it, but I thought it would be really cool to do it.” -- 1B Brandon Moss, who blasted his first career grand slam Friday.

--1B Brandon Moss (right calf tightness) left the May 30 game in the bottom of the third inning. According to A’s manager Bob Melvin, he’s day-to-day but doubtful for the May 31 game.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He resumed throwing off flat ground the week of May 19-25, and he threw a bullpen session May 27, using all his pitches. He threw a more extensive bullpen session May 29 and will begin a rehab assignment May 31 with Class A Stockton that might last only one game.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. Elmore’s condition was improved as of May 6. He is scheduled to take some at-bats in a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento and will pitch an inning June 2 in a game at extended Spring Training in Arizona.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Jeff Francis

John Jaso

Derek Norris

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Kyle Blanks

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry

