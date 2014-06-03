Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Considering what he already went through this season, it was only fitting that A’s catcher Stephen Vogt had some travel woes Sunday morning as he made his way to Oakland after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Vogt got the good news Saturday night during the RiverCats’ game at Fresno, but his 8:30 a.m. flight Sunday to San Francisco was delayed twice. While Vogt waited at the airport, A’s manager Bob Melvin texted him and said he would be in the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Angels if he arrived by noon.

“I was definitely sweating a little bit,” Vogt said after the Athletics’ 6-3 victory. “We actually didn’t take off until 10:30. And so I landed at San Fran about 11:15, got into a cab at 11:35. Got in the clubhouse at 12:12, got dressed and got out to warm up Sonny (Gray).”

Last year, Vogt hit .252 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 47 games for the A‘s, getting extensive playing time after catcher John Jaso was sidelined by a concussion. Vogt had a solid spring this year, but he didn’t make the team, so he opened the season at Sacramento. Then in the RiverCats’ sixth game, he strained an oblique muscle, and he spent more than a month on the disabled list.

The A’s recalled the left-handed-hitting Vogt because they needed to bolster their roster after first baseman Brandon Moss (strained right calf) and right fielder Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) sustained injuries. Both are day-to-day.

“I just want to be here so badly,” said Vogt, who went 0-for-4 Sunday. “I‘m honored to be a part of this team.”

Vogt started all five games in the American League Division Series last year against Detroit, catching Gray in Games 2 and 5. He hit a walk-off single in the Athletics’ 1-0 win in Game 2.

”The last time I played on this field I caught Sonny,“ Vogt said. ”I felt like I was right back at home, just for us to get in a rhythm as quick as we did. He’s a different pitcher than he was the last time I caught him. I didn’t catch him at all in spring. So the last time I literally caught him was in the playoffs last year.

“His pitches are moving a little different. He’s got good command. He’s more mature than he was in the fall. You’ve got to attribute that to him and his maturity. He’s something special. He still is. It’s just a good reminder for me today of how special he is.”

And how special it is to be in the big leagues.

“Obviously Vogt calls a great game when he catches,” Moss said. “He’s got a good presence in our lineup. He works counts. He’s got some pop. He’s a really good player. He deserves to be here.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-22

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 6-2, 2.36 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 4-3, 4.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (6-1), who had four no-decisions and one win in May, won his first start in June on Sunday, and he allowed three runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 6-3 victory against the Angels. Gray struck out five, walked three and threw a season-high 113 pitches. “I felt good,” Gray said. “I felt really good the last couple times out. I figured some things out a little later in the game with my breaking ball, and it got better, and I expect to move forward with that and just get better the next time out.”

--3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs Sunday in a 6-3 victory against the Angels. He leads the A’s in home runs (15) and RBIs (48). Over his past 21 games, Donaldson is batting .325 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs.

--C Stephen Vogt was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Sacramento and started against the Angels, going 0-for-4. With 1B Brandon Moss (strained right calf) and RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) both day-to-day, A’s manager Bob Melvin said he needed to bolster his roster. Vogt, like Moss and Reddick, is a left-handed hitter. He hit .364 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 21 games for Sacramento. Last year with the A‘s, he hit .252 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 47 games. “We’re a little beat up on the bench right now with Reddick being out, Moss being out,” Melvin said. “I wouldn’t consider (INF Nick) Punto yet 100 percent. So Stephen was doing real well. We always knew he’d be here at some point. It gives us a three-catcher dynamic, and Vogt can also play the outfield, and he’s swinging the bat well.”

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez was sent to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, opening a spot on Oakland’s 25-man roster for C Stephen Vogt, who was called up. Rodriguez was promoted from Sacramento on May 9, and he made six relief appearances for the A‘s, going 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA over eight innings. He allowed one run and four hits while striking out four and walking two. Rodriguez missed the entire 2013 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. “He’s done a great job for us,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Really, he didn’t do anything to deserve to be sent down. You look at his numbers. He has a 1.13 ERA. He has done everything we’ve asked him to do, pitched in some important games for us. Still not able to go in back-to-back games coming off Tommy John surgery. We needed the (roster) spot, and unfortunately it was him.”

--1B Brandon Moss (strained right calf) missed his second consecutive game Sunday against the Angels and remained day-to-day. “It’s still a little stiff and a little tight and a little sore, but nothing like it was yesterday or the day before,” Moss said before the game. “So hopefully with today and tomorrow, it should be good today.” The A’s have an off day Monday before they open a three-game series Tuesday at New York against the Yankees. Moss left Friday night’s game against the Angels in the top of the third inning.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) was out of the lineup Sunday, and he is day-to-day. Reddick hit his knee against the right field fence while making a catch for the third out in the top of the seventh inning Saturday night against the Angels. In the bottom of the seventh, CF Coco Crisp pinch-hit for Reddick, who batted .188 in May after batting .253 in April.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) likely will be activated from the disabled list Tuesday when the A’s open a three-game series at New York against the Yankees, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Sunday’s game against the Angels. Cook pitched a scoreless eighth inning Saturday for Class A Stockton in his first and likely only rehab appearance since going on the DL May 8. “Threw the ball really well,” Melvin said. “Only needed nine pitches to get through his inning. Good chance that he travels tomorrow and we activate him on Tuesday. Nothing is for sure yet, but that’s the plan at this point.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We all knew coming in it was tight and they were playing really good baseball, and we needed to take care of business at home. The way we were able to put these three games together and even the games at home before that was awesome. The fans, it was a packed house for three days in a row here, and that was big.” -- RHP Sonny Gray, on the Athletics’ weekend sweep of the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Brandon Moss (right calf tightness) left the May 30 game. He did not play May 31-June 1, and he is day-to-day.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) left the May 31 game, and he did not play June 1. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He resumed throwing off flat ground the week of May 19-25, and he threw a bullpen session May 27, using all his pitches. He threw a more extensive bullpen session May 29. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Stockton on May 31, and he likely will be activated June 3.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. He took part in a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento and will pitch an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry

