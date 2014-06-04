Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Even with the best record in the American League and a bullpen with the second-best ERA in the league, Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin knows his relief corps struggled to find consistency and roles at times.

It started with Jim Johnson losing the closer’s role after some early problems that are persisting. The right-hander has allowed nine runs over his past nine innings after making eight consecutive scoreless appearances.

On the flip side, left-hander Sean Doolittle and right-hander Luke Gregerson have combined for eight saves and a combined 19 straight scoreless appearances (14 for Doolittle and five for Gregerson).

On Tuesday, Oakland’s bullpen received more assistance when right-hander Ryan Cook was activated from the disabled list after missing 22 games with a strained right forearm. Cook has 16 saves in 154 appearances for the Athletics since 2012, but his transition back to pitching for the first time in nearly a month is going to be more of an easing-in process.

“To be back active is a full-go, though he’s been off a little bit and had the one rehab game which was nine pitches,” Melvin said Tuesday before the A’s beat the New York Yankees 5-2 in 10 innings. “So we’ll probably try to ease him back in. We won’t stick him in the ninth with a one-run lead.”

Earlier this season, Cook pitched in the seventh four times, the eighth five times and the ninth on two occasions. His last appearance was May 7 against Seattle, when he allowed two runs in the 10th inning.

“We’ll see where we go with him,” Melvin said. “It’s always nice to get that kind of quality arm back.”

Four Oakland relievers combined to throw 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball Tuesday, with right-hander Dan Otero earning the win and Doolittle getting the save.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-22

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 4-3, 2.78 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno 1-2, 5.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Chavez will start Wednesday night against the New York Yankees, and he will try to be as effective as he was in April. In the season’s first month, he went 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and .199 batting average against. He went 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and .286 batting average against in May. Still, Chavez is in the top 10 in the AL in several categories: eighth in ERA, ninth in opposing on-base percentage (.288) and seventh in opponents’ average with runners in scoring position (.170). Chavez last pitched Thursday in a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers, allowing three runs and eight hits in six innings.

--RHP Ryan Cook was activated from the disabled list after missing 22 games with a strained right forearm. Manager Bob Melvin said that Cook’s return to the bullpen will be a process of easing him back in gently.

--OF Josh Reddick was placed on the disabled list with a hyperextended right knee, with the move made retroactive to June 1. Reddick, who has become a sensation for coming up to the plate to Wham’s “Careless Whisper” at home games, batted .188 last month with three home runs and 13 RBIs. Reddick is on the DL for the third time in the last two seasons. Manager Bob Melvin said Reddick would not do any baseball activities until Oakland returns home and that an MRI did not show any structural damage.

--DH Brandon Moss returned from missing two games with a strained right calf and recorded his sixth career multi homer game and his second this season. Moss left Friday’s game in the third inning after becoming the fourth Oakland cleanup hitter to slug a grand slam in the first inning.

--LHP Scott Kazmir was in line for a tough loss before the Athletics’ comeback, but instead he took a satisfying no-decision. Kazmir allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings while also striking out a season-best 10 hitters in his 22nd career double-digit strikeout game. He has pitched into the seventh and allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of five starts since May 11.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was like they could smell the victory. To get it done, that’s typical Oakland A’s baseball.” -- LHP Sean Doolittle, after the Athletics’ 5-2, 10-inning win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Brandon Moss (right calf tightness) left the May 30 game. He did not play May 31-June 1, but he was back in the lineup June 3.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He won’t resume baseball activities before June 13.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He resumed throwing off flat ground the week of May 19-25, and he threw a bullpen session May 27, using all his pitches. He threw a more extensive bullpen session May 29. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Stockton on May 31, and he was activated June 3.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. He took part in a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento and will pitch an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks