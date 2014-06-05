Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In his first season with the Oakland Athletics, infielder Jed Lowrie was charged with 18 errors in 492 chances -- one error every 27 chances.

This year, while exclusively playing shortstop, Lowrie has seven errors in 177 chances. That comes out to one per 25 chances.

Those numbers are skewed a little bit because Lowrie had five errors in his first 24 games. Since then, Lowrie has made two in his last 28 games, including a fielding miscue on a ground ball by Derek Jeter with one out in the seventh inning Wednesday that ultimately proved inconsequential in a 7-4 win over the Yankees.

Before Lowrie made his 52nd start at shortstop, manager Bob Melvin took note of the improvement.

”I would say definitely an improvement,“ Melvin said. ”I would say, within the last three weeks or so, he’s been the best that we’ve seen defensively.

“It seems like his range is better, he’s certainly making some stronger throws from the hole at shortstop. It’s a credit to him and his hard work, because he does take his defense very seriously, and he works at it every day. It’s starting to pay dividends for him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-22

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 5-2, 2.37 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 8-1, 2.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Donaldson’s streak of reaching base in 47 straight games ended Tuesday. A night later, he began another streak with two infield hits and a go-ahead solo home run. Donaldson has nine home runs in his last 23 games and homered after entering Wednesday 9-for-55 (.164) lifetime against the Yankees.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes went 6-for-31 (.194) on Oakland’s last homestand and then 1-for-3 in Tuesday’s series opener. On Wednesday, he hit a pair of solo home runs -- his fourth career multi-home run game and first since June 21. Of his last 20 hits, 13 have gone for extra bases.

--CF Coco Crisp is 10-for-31 during an eight-game hitting streak but also has a nagging neck issue that started when he crashed into a wall last month in Seattle. Since the Athletics were facing a left-handed starter Wednesday, they felt it was a good time to rest him.

--RHP Sean Doolittle protected a three-run lead for the second straight night. He has not allowed over his last 15 outings, striking out 26 and issuing one walk over his last 16 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been impressive. We knew coming into this series that it was going to be a well-pitched series by both teams and it was going to be the team that was able to get the timely hits late in the game and find a way to push across some runs late. Both nights our guys have come up huge in those last three innings.” -- RHP Sean Doolittle, who has had a three-run lead in the ninth the past two games vs. the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Brandon Moss (right calf tightness) left the May 30 game. He did not play May 31-June 1, but he was back in the lineup June 3.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He won’t resume baseball activities before June 13.

--RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. An MRI revealed no ligament damage. He resumed throwing off flat ground the week of May 19-25, and he threw a bullpen session May 27, using all his pitches. He threw a more extensive bullpen session May 29. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Stockton on May 31, and he was activated June 3.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. He took part in a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento and will pitch an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks