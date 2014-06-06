Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND -- The Oakland A’s believe in the “best athlete available” principle when it comes to baseball’s annual amateur draft.

It was never more evident than Thursday, when the club’s first pick -- junior third baseman Matt Chapman of Cal State Fullerton -- plays the same position as the organization’s best player, Josh Donaldson.

“You can never have too many good players,” said Eric Kubota, the Athletics’ scouting director. “He was clearly the best player left on the board at the time we picked.”

That was 25th in the first round. Oakland’s other first-day selection was right-handed pitcher Daniel Gossett of Clemson with the 65th overall selection in the second round.

The improving Chapman, who was not drafted out of high school, recorded career bests this season in batting average (.321), home runs (six) and RBIs (46). That said, his strength is considered to be his defense, especially his arm.

Interestingly, while Kubota had no intention of equating the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Chapman to Donaldson, he went ahead and did so anyway.

“It’s easy to compare him to the third baseman we have now,” he said. “When I sit back and just dream, that is what we envision three, four, five years down the road.”

Kubota was then asked to compare the slightly built Gossett (6-2, 165) to diminutive A’s ace Sonny Gray, another product of a Southern university, but he wouldn’t fall for that trap.

“Stature-wise somewhat similar to Sonny Gray,” he said, leaving it at that.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 3-3, 3.60 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 6-2, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Matt Chapman (Cal State Fullerton) was so lightly regarded coming out of high school, he was not drafted. But he has made constant improvement in his three years at Cal State Fullerton, developing into the No. 25 pick of Thursday’s draft after a junior season in which he hit .321 with six home runs and 46 RBIs. With star 3B Josh Donaldson potentially blocking Chapman’s path to the bigs, A’s director of scouting Eric Kubota was asked if Chapman, who has a rocket arm and has experience as a shortstop, was a candidate for a position change. Kubota insisted no.

--RHP Daniel Gossett (Clemson) was labeled as being in the A’s mold, according to director of scouting Eric Kubota. In other words, the 6-foot-2, 165-pounder throws strikes. In a junior season in which he went 7-2 with a 1.93 ERA, Gossett walked just 30 batters in 107 1/3 innings, striking out 107. A 16th-round pick by the Boston Red Sox out of high school in 2011, Gossett joins an A’s organization currently in greater need of relievers than starters. Kubota insisted the 21-year-old’s future was as a starter, however.

--LHP Tommy Milone takes a personal three-game winning streak into Friday’s game at Baltimore, which is a reversal of how his season began. After starting 0-3 with a 5.86 ERA in his first five starts, Milone is 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA over his last five starts. Milone remained unbeaten when he did get a decision in an 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim when he allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits while pitching a season-high seven innings. He wound up with his second loss since becoming a member of the rotation May 7.

--LF Brandon Moss had two hits and finished the series by going 5-for-12 after missing two games with a strained right calf. Over his last 28 games since May 4, he is hitting .314 (33-for-105) and 28 RBIs.

--RHP Jim Johnson pitched the eighth inning and continued pitching well on the road. In 12 road games, he allowed three earned runs in 14 2/3 innings while in 11 home games, Johnson has allowed 13 earned runs in 8 1/3 innings.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty’s rehab from Tommy John surgery will continue Friday when he pitches for Class A Stockton. At this point, the Athletics say that he is ready to face hitters in game situations.

--C Stephen Vogt made his third start and first in the outfield. He went 2-for-4 and in a small sampling, he is 3-for-9 since being recalled from the minors on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was the first chance we got to face Tanaka. You put it in the memory bank and hopefully we’ll get to face him whenever they come to Oakland.” -- A’s 3B Josh Donaldson, after New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka pitched six gritty innings to lead the Yankees to a 2-1 victory over Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He will pitch for Class A Stockton June 6 as he is ready to face hitters in game situations.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He won’t resume baseball activities before June 13.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. He took part in a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks