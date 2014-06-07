Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin sat in his office and smiled for a few minutes after Friday night’s 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. He certainly enjoyed the win, but the former catcher liked more the way his team got the win.

The A’s got help from just about everything. Good pitching -- starting and relief -- clutch hitting, timely pinch-hitter and great defense. Also, the A’s carry three catchers on their roster and every one of them got a hit.

Stephen Vogt got a pinch-hit single to drive in John Jason after his pinch-hit double started the 11th. Everything coming together the way it did is what Melvin thinks the A’s need to be at their best all the time.

Melvin’s got a lot of cards to play in a number of situations, which is why Oakland can be so tough to beat.

“It’s part of the way this team’s set up is with the versatility,” Melvin said. “A lot of the end-game options, we go to (them). Everybody contributed today.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 6-1, 2.45 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 0-1, 11.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Coco Crisp didn’t start Friday as manager Bob Melvin said he’s trying to give him some more time to have the neck problems that have plagued him recently settle down. “I‘m going to be a little bit more proactive about getting him more rest,” Melvin said. But Crisp did come in to pinch-hit and score in the eighth and play the final four innings.

--RF/C Stephen Vogt, one of three Oakland catchers on the roster, all of whom played and contributed, got the game-winning single on a pinch-hit grounder to left off Evan Meek in the 11th that gave Oakland a 4-3 win. “I thought he was going to come back again with a (split-finger) again,” Vogt said. “Fortunately, I was able to get enough of that fastball and put it in the right spot. It was awesome.”

--3B Josh Donaldson homered in the first inning. That was his second in the last three games and 17th this season. Two innings later, Orioles 3B Manny Machado got mad at Donaldson, thinking he got tagged too hard on a play and there was a brief scuffle where both benches emptied, but everything quickly settled down.

--RHP Jim Johnson said it was a little different coming to Camden Yards as a member of the visiting team after being with the Orioles, the team he’d been with in various forms since 2006. Johnson posted 101 saves as Baltimore’s closer the last two years but got a lot of criticism for blowing nine saves last season. He did not get into Friday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you have three catchers on a team, we always want to be in the game at the same time. It’s just kind of something we love to have. It was fun for the three of us to get into the same game and all contribute.” -- A’s C Stephen Vogt after all three catchers were influential in a 4-3 Oakland win over Baltimore on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He will pitch for Class A Stockton June 6 as he is ready to face hitters in game situations.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He won’t resume baseball activities before June 13.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback. He took part in a simulated game May 29 at Triple-A Sacramento.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks