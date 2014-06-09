Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Oakland A’s are very good at taking pitches, drawing walks and manufacturing runs. They lead the majors in walks and on-base percentage.

However, the A’s also are just as proficient at bashing the ball. Left fielder Brandon Moss hit a grand slam Sunday in Oakland’s 11-1 victory in Baltimore, as the A’s homered for a 16th consecutive game.

Oakland has four grand slams already this season, and the A’s rank third in the majors with 76 homers. The combination of power and manufacturing runs has helped lead the A’s to the best record in the American League, 39-24.

The A’s wound up with 11 walks Sunday, but the Moss grand slam was the game-changer. It gave Oakland a 6-0 lead in the third inning.

“We’ve had several blowouts like this, and they seem to be the same type of games where we get a lot of guys draw some walks, make them throw a lot of pitches and we score some runs early in the game,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

After winning the weekend series against the Orioles, the A’s head to Anaheim to start a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 5-3, 3.04 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 5-2, 3.25 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: The A’s wound up with a whole lot of pitching. Nine of their first 12 picks were right-handed pitchers, although that was not the game plan going in. In the end, 18 of the 40 players that Oakland selected were pitchers. Oakland’s top selection, Cal State Fullerton’s Matt Chapman, is a third baseman, even though the team’s top position player is 28-year-old third baseman Josh Donaldson. “He was clearly the best player left on the board at the time we picked (25th overall),” scouting director Eric Kubota said.

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Brandon Moss hit his second career grand slam in Sunday’s win. He ended RHP Ubaldo Jimenez’s day with his blast over the fence in right-center in Baltimore, giving the A’s a 6-0 lead in the third inning. “I was ready to drive the ball. I was just trying to make sure I got a strike and hit it in the air,” said Moss, who is second in the AL with 53 RBIs and fifth with 16 home runs.

--C Derek Norris left Sunday’s game in the sixth inning after getting hit on the head by Baltimore 3B Manny Machado’s backswing. That was the second time Machado hit him in the game, and manager Bob Melvin pulled Norris and moved RF Stephen Vogt in to catch. “He’s OK,” Melvin said. “He was a little foggy right there. I have no doubt that he could play tomorrow, though.”

--DH John Jaso finished with four RBIs on Sunday at Baltimore. Jaso hit a two-run double that was originally ruled a homer before the umpires overturned it. He also drove in a run on a single and another on a ground-out. In his previous eight games, Jaso had a total of one RBI.

--LHP Scott Kazmir got the win Sunday, giving up no runs on four hits in seven solid innings at Baltimore. Kazmir (7-2) won for the third time in his past four decisions.

--INF Jake Elmore began a new rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, going 2-for-2. Elmore, on the disabled list all season due to a strained left quad, appeared in two April games for Sacramento before experiencing a setback.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you have a lead, you’ve just got to go out there and attack the hitters and get some quick outs. To be able to get that many runs, especially early in the ballgame, to set the tone, it’s awesome.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, after the Athletics’ 11-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (head) left the June 8 game. He is probable for the June 9 game

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He won’t resume baseball activities before June 13.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a setback. He took part in a simulated game May 29. He began a new rehab assignment with Sacramento on June 8.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks