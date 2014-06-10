Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A hot topic in the Oakland clubhouse before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels was Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, who rankled the A’s with his antics during the series in Baltimore over the weekend.

On Friday, Machado angrily objected to being tagged hard by A’s third baseman Josh Donaldson, yelling at Donaldson and prompting the benches to empty.

On Sunday, Machado twice hit A’s catcher Derek Norris in the head on backswings. Later in the same game, Machado appeared to intentionally throw his bat after being upset with pitches by reliever Fernando Abad that nearly hit him. Machado was ejected from the game.

Machado issued an apology on the Orioles’ television network Monday, which some A’s players seemed to accept. However, manager Bob Melvin was more interested in preparing for the Angels than talking about Machado.

“I would like us to put it behind us and focus on playing today,” Melvin said before the A’s lost 4-1 to Los Angeles. “We do have a big series starting today, and we need to concentrate on that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 5-3, 2.20 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-6, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris did not play against the Angels on Monday, one day after being struck in the head twice on backswings by Orioles 3B Manny Machado. Norris left Sunday’s game feeling dazed and having blurred vision, but A’s manager Bob Melvin said Norris was available off the bench Monday.

--RF Brandon Moss failed to drive in a run Monday against the Angels, but his 53 RBIs rank second in the league and have him on a pace for 134 RBIs this season. Moss had a career-high 87 RBIs last season.

--RHP Jesse Chavez gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk in six innings to get the loss in a 4-1 setback to the Angels on Monday. “Jesse pitched well enough,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He gives up three runs, and one of them is a little doink to left.”

--LHP Drew Pomeranz will start Tuesday against the Angels. He is 1-2 with a 4.41 ERA in his last three starts after going 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his first three starts. Pomeranz is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in three career games (one start) against the Angels, all occurring this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With good starters, typically you have to get to them early before they get in a rhythm, and we couldn’t do that. He pitched well.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, on Angels RHP Garrett Richards, who threw seven innings of one-run ball Monday in Los Angeles’ 4-1 win over Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (dizziness, blurred vision) left the June 8 game, and he didn’t play June 9. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He won’t resume baseball activities before June 13.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a setback. He took part in a simulated game May 29. He began a new rehab assignment with Sacramento on June 8.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks