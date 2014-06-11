Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Josh Donaldson got off to such a hot start, he was being mentioned as an early-season candidate to make a run at the American League MVP award.

Though the Oakland A’s third baseman still has impressive numbers overall, he is slumping at the plate and in the field.

Donaldson went 0-for-6 Tuesday in Oakland’s 2-1, 14-inning loss to the Los Angeles Angels, and he is hitting just .111 (4-for-36) through eight games on the current road trip.

He also is going through a tough patch on defense. Donaldson committed three errors in Monday’s game. He became the fourth Oakland third baseman to make at least three errors in a game, and the first since Marco Scutaro set the club record of four in 2007.

Donaldson was charged with another error Tuesday -- all four in the series coming on errant throws. He has committed an American League-leading 13 errors on the season.

As for MVP discussion, Donaldson said he would prefer to let his play on the field speak for him.

“I try not to think about it too much,” he said. “My big thing is trying to help the team win, focusing on the approach to the game that is going to help me be successful and help the team win. All of that takes care of everything else. If people want to throw me in that category, that’s great. You don’t get put in that category if you’re not doing the right things.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (LHP Tommy Milone, 3-3, 3.68 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-4, 3.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris was hit on the head by the backswing of Angels SS Erick Aybar in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. Norris was hit on the head twice Sunday on backswings by Orioles 3B Manny Machado, forcing him out of the game, and he sat out Monday. Norris stayed in Tuesday’s game, played all 14 innings and finished with two hits.

--3B Josh Donaldson made three errors in Monday’s game, becoming the fourth Oakland third baseman to make at least three errors in a game. He made another error in Tuesday’s game, all four of his errors in the series coming on throws. With 13 errors this season, Donaldson leads all American League fielders.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz gave up one unearned run on four hits in seven innings against the Angels on Tuesday, getting a no-decision. He has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts.

--LHP Tommy Milone will start Wednesday against the Angels. He is 3-0 with a 2.11 ERA in his past six starts. Milone is 5-2 with a 4.21 ERA in nine career starts against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t expect something like that. We know he’s got a great throwing arm, but that was just ... There aren’t too many guys in the game who have the arm strength to throw it the whole way on the fly, kind of on the run, off balance a little bit.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on a throw from the left field corner by A’s LF Yoenis Cespedes that retired Los Angeles Angels 2B Howie Kendrick in the eighth inning Tuesday. Oakland went on to lose 2-1 in 14 innings.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (dizziness, blurred vision) left the June 8 game, and he didn’t play June 9. He was back in the starting lineup June 10.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He won’t resume baseball activities before June 13.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a setback. He took part in a simulated game May 29. He began a new rehab assignment with Sacramento on June 8.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks