Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Infielder Andy Parrino hopes to make a better impression in his second stint with the A‘s, which began Friday night when he started at second base against the New York Yankees.

Parrino was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and filled a spot on the roster that opened when Oakland placed infielder Alberto Callaspo on paternity leave. Callaspo is expected to miss all three games against the Yankees.

Last year, Parrino hit .118 in 14 games for the A‘s. The Rangers claimed Parrino off waivers from the A’s on March 3, but the A’s reclaimed him on April 21 after Texas released him. Parrino, a switch hitter, was batting .344 with three home runs and 24 RBIs in 44 games with the River Cats.

“It’s nice to come back to an organization and feel a little more comfortable,” Parrino said before going 0-for-3 Friday night in a 7-0 loss to the Yankees. “This year I focused on more detail instead of just going through the motions. So far it’s paid off, and we’re going to hopefully keep going with it.”

Parrino is known mostly for his glove. He played primarily shortstop for the River Cats, but he also has played second base. Last year he played a few games at third base, filling in for Josh Donaldson.

“The past couple years I’ve been pretty much all over. I have a first base glove, but we’ll see how that goes,” Parrino said, laughing.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 4-4, 4.12 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-2, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (6-3) allowed three runs over six innings and took his second straight loss Friday night as the A’s fell 7-0 to the Yankees. Gray struck out seven and walked just one, but he gave up two runs in the first inning and one in the second as the Yankees took a 3-0 lead. Gray has allowed eight earned runs in the first inning over 14 starts this season. “They were able to get the bat on the ball early in the game, and they were pretty aggressive,” Gray said. “They were able to put some stuff together, but after that I felt like I settled down and got into the rhythm of the game and got better.”

--LF Yonenis Cespedes went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and had his season-high nine-game hitting streak snapped in a 7-0 loss to the Yankees. Cespedes went 15-for-41 (.366) during his streak.

--INF Alberto Callaspo was placed on paternity leave Friday and will miss Oakland’s three-game series against the Yankees. The switch-hitting Callaspo is batting .218 with 20 RBIs and three home runs in 59 games. Since the beginning of May, he is batting only .173 with no home runs and five RBIs. To take Callaspo’s spot on the roster, the A’s recalled INF Andy Parrino from Triple-A Sacramento.

--INF Andy Parrino was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, filling a roster spot that opened when INF Alberto Callaspo was placed on paternity leave. Parrino, a switch hitter, was batting .344 with three home runs and 24 RBIs in 44 games with the River Cats. The A’s claimed Parrino off waivers from Texas on April 21. Texas had claimed him off waivers from Oakland on March 3. Last year with the A‘s, he hit .118 in 14 games. He’s a .186 career hitter in 93 major league games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has great stuff. Anytime you go against a pitcher of his caliber, it’s important to get on him early. I think that was the key for tonight.” -- Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury, on RHP Sonny Gray, who allowed three runs over six innings in a 7-0 loss to the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He played catch June 10.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a setback. He took part in a simulated game May 29. He began a new rehab assignment with Sacramento on June 8.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks