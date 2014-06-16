Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Slumping third baseman Josh Donaldson was dropped from third to sixth in the Oakland Athletics’ batting order for Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Manager Bob Melvin said was a move to help get Donaldson untracked.

Donaldson entered the game on a career-worst 0-for-31 skid, then went hitless in his first two at-bats before grounding an RBI single to right field in the fourth inning, snapping the streak. He finished the day 1-for-4.

Before Sunday, Donaldson hadn’t hit in any spots other than second, third or fourth in the order.

“It’s just a little bit of a change of scenery, which you do from time to time just to mix things up,” Melvin said before Oakland’s 10-5 victory. “I talked to him about it last night so he was aware. He hits 2, 3 and 4 for us, and it won’t be long before he’s back there. Like I said, change of scenery, take a little pressure off of him.”

After the game, Melvin said of Donaldson’s slumping-ending hit, ”It’s good to see, and he gets an RBI on top of it. Next time up, hits a ball hard to short.

“It’s a difficult thing to go through. It’s one thing if you’re not a very good player. It’s another when you’re one of the elite players in the game and going through a struggle like that. It wears on you.”

Donaldson’s batting average was .280 before his slump. It now sits at .250.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-27

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-4, 5.74 ERA) at A’s (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 5-3, 1.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Chavez (6-4) allowed just one run on five hits Sunday in a 10-5 victory against the Yankees. He struck out four and walked none. Chavez (6-4) had lost three of his past four starts before getting back on track Sunday. “Today I thought was similar to what we were seeing real early in the season,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You could tell right away he was on it pretty good, cutter to both sides of the plate and a good curveball that created a gap between the hard stuff and off-speed stuff.”

--C Derek Norris hit his seventh home run of the season Sunday, a three-run shot in the first inning off LHP Vidal Nuno in Oakland’s 10-5 victory against the Yankees. The home run was Norris’ second in his past five games. He crushed Nuno’s 3-1 slider high and deep over the left field fence. Norris went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and a single, coming up a triple shy of the cycle. “I think someone’s going to have to fall down and break their leg in order for me to get all the way to third,” Norris said. “Just stepping up for the last at-bat I was just trying to hit something hard, not trying to do too much. For me to do something like that it would have to be something pretty crazy to happen for me to get a triple in this ballpark. Real tough place to hit a triple.” Norris hit two three-run homers on Mother’s Day against the Nationals and added a three-run homer Sunday on Father’s Day against the Yankees.

--CF Coco Crisp hit a three-run homer in the second inning Sunday in a 10-5 victory against the Yankees. Crisp lined LHP Vidal Nuno’s 2-2 slider down the left field line and into the stands for his fifth home run of the season. Crisp went 2-for-4, drove in three runs and scored three times.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) likely will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said, “He’ll work out with us (Monday). There’s a good chance he’ll go out on Tuesday and start a rehab. I want him feeling good when he comes back here. A lot of times you go, you play a few games, you go 0-for-9 or -10 and get back in the lineup and you don’t feel great. That’s not what we want. He feels the same way. He wants to feel good at the plate, get some good at-bats, get some hits. We want to get him back as soon as possible, but we also want to get him back when he’s feeling good at the plate.” Reddick will be eligible to come off the disabled list Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good to see. We haven’t been swinging the bat as well as we were earlier, certainly on the power portion of it, but two big three-run homers today gets you off to a good start.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on the A’s hitting two three-run home runs Sunday in a 10-5 win over the New York Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He played catch June 10. He took batting practice June 14, and he is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on June 17.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a setback. He took part in a simulated game May 29. He began a new rehab assignment with Sacramento on June 8.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo (paternity leave)

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks