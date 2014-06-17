Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Many major league teams have only two catchers on their 25-man roster. The Oakland A’s have three -- Derek Norris, John Jaso and Stephen Vogt -- and they were all in the starting lineup Monday night in a 14-8 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Norris started behind the plate, Jaso at designated hitter and Vogt in right field. Jaso and Vogt are left-handed hitters and were natural fits to face Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis. Norris, a right-handed batter, has been hitting so well against left- and right-handers that he was in the lineup, too.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Jaso said before the game. “I think we’re all kind of like threats in there. We’re all hitting.”

Monday was the second time all three catchers started a game together since Vogt was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on June 1.

Norris is batting .303 with seven home runs, 10 doubles and 29 RBIs. Jaso has six home runs, eight doubles, one triple and 21 RBIs to go with a .264 average. Vogt is batting .306 with one home run and five RBIs.

“As crazy as it is, it’s been working out, so why not ride it out?” Norris said.

Norris went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a walked against Texas. Jaso went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a walk and a run. Vogt went 1-for-5.

“Obviously as catchers, we’re a little bit different than everybody else,” Vogt said before the game. “Whenever you have three catchers in the lineup, it’s always fun. ... It’s one of those things where we all pull for each other anyway. Now that we’re all in the game together, it’s just kind of a little fun thing that goes on.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 7-2, 2.11 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 4-3, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (5-4) had his worst start and shortest outing since moving from the bullpen to the rotation on May 7, taking the loss Monday night as the A’s fell 14-8 to Texas. He gave up a career-high eight runs and a career-high-tying seven earned runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings. Pomeranz went 4-2 with a 1.88 ERA in his first seven starts.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes belted his 13th home run of the season Monday night, a three-run shot off LHP Robbie Ross Jr. in the sixth inning of a 14-8 loss to Texas. Cespedes had four RBIs, giving him 48 for the season, the third most on the team behind 1B Brandon Moss (54) and 3B Josh Donaldson (51).

--1B Brandon Moss hit his 17th home run of the season Monday night in a 14-8 loss to Texas, tying 3B Josh Donaldson for the team lead. Moss crushed a solo shot into the right field seats off RHP Colby Lewis in the fifth inning. Moss went 2-for-5 with one RBI, increasing his team-high total to 54.

--LHP Fernando Abad allowed his first two extra-base hits of the season Monday night in a 14-8 loss to Texas. Abad gave up back-to-back solo home runs to INF Donnie Murphy and C Robinson Chirinos in the ninth inning.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) ran the bases pain-free before Monday night’s game against Texas, and he will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Sacramento. “Everything’s ready to go,” Reddick said. “Went out there, didn’t hold anything back. That’s what they were wanting me to do.”

Reddick is scheduled to play Wednesday and Thursday at Round Rock, take Friday off then play Saturday and Sunday at New Orleans. He expects to rejoin the A’s on Monday in New York and be activated Tuesday when the team opens a two-game series against the Mets.

Reddick is batting just .246 with four home runs.

“I‘m completely fine with going on a little longer stint than average with the struggles I’ve had so far this year,” he said. “To be able to finally get back in a groove and make sure everything’s healthy at the same time, it’s going to be a good time to spend.”

--3B Matt Chapman, Oakland’s first-round draft pick from Cal State Fullerton, agreed to contract terms Monday with the A‘s. Chapman took batting practice and fielded ground balls with the A’s before their game against Texas. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior batted .312 with six home runs, 16 doubles and 48 RBIs as a junior this season. Chapman will report to the Athletics’ extended spring training complex in Arizona and eventually will move to Class A Beloit.

--INF Alberto Callaspo was reinstated Monday from the paternity list after missing three games. He started at second base against Texas, going 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run. After returning to the team, Callaspo changed his jersey number to 7 from 18.

--INF Andy Parrino, who was called up Friday from Triple-A Sacramento to take INF Alberto Callaspo’s spot on the roster, was sent back to the River Cats. Parrino started two games -- one at second base and one at shortstop -- during his stint with the A’s and went 1-for-6 with an RBI.

--INF Jake Elmore (strained right quad) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, where he had been on a rehabilitation assignment. Elmore, who began the season on the DL, hit .273 with on double in eight games with Sacramento. The A’s acquired Elmore from the White Sox on Feb. 7. In 82 career major league games for Arizona and Houston, Elmore is a .223 hitter with two home runs, eight doubles and 13 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t as sharp from the beginning. They were patient as hitters, and I got into bad counts. They waited for mistakes and jumped on them. I’ll get past it.” -- LHP Drew Pomeranz, who took the loss Monday in the Athletics’ 14-8 defeat against the Texas Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a setback. He took part in a simulated game May 29. He began a new rehab assignment with Sacramento on June 8. He was activated June 15 and optioned to Sacramento.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He played catch June 10. He took batting practice June 14, and he is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on June 18. He hopes to be activated June 24.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks