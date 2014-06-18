Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The A’s 14-8 loss Monday night to Texas turned out to be more costly than it initially appeared.

A’s left-hander Drew Pomeranz broke his right hand Monday punching a wooden chair in frustration after his worst start of the season and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday.

“I just let my emotions take over me, and I did something stupid,” Pomeranz said before the A’s 10-6 victory against Texas. “Obviously, I didn’t mean for it to happen. It stinks because I want to play, I want to pitch. I‘m trying to win games and help the team out. Obviously, I‘m not helping the team out when I do something stupid like that.”

The A’s wasted little time acquiring Pomeranz’s likely replacement in the rotation, landing left-hander Brad Mills from the Milwaukee Brewers in a minor-league trade in exchange for cash considerations.

”It is disappointing,“ manager Bob Melvin said. ”It affects how we go about our business here, (losing) a guy who has thrown well for us. He feels horrible about it.

“I know it wasn’t intentional. It was out of frustration, but you’ve also got to realize that there’s ramifications when you do something like that. He realizes that now.”

Melvin said right-handers Dan Straily, Arnold Leon and Josh Lindblom are candidates to be called up from Triple-A Sacramento and start Saturday against Boston, but he hinted strongly that Mills would be promoted and replace Pomeranz in the rotation.

Mills is 3-3 with a 7.76 ERA in 15 major-league games, including 10 starts, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels. Milwaukee signed him in January, nearly six months after Texas released him.

Mills has spent this year at Triple-A Nashville, going 4-2 with a 1.56 ERA, the lowest mark in the Pacific Coast League. He’s appeared in 14 games, including 12 starts.

The A’s also recalled right-handed reliever Evan Scribner from Triple-A Sacramento to bolster the bullpen. Scribner is 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the River Cats. He was on the A’s Opening Day roster and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings over two appearances before being sent down.

Pomeranz’s injury is just the latest setback for the A’s rotation. Right-handers Jarrod Parker and A.J. Griffin are both out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Pomeranz moved from the bullpen into the rotation after Straily was sent to Sacramento on May 9. Pomeranz went 4-2 with a 1.88 ERA in his first seven starts before allowing eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings Monday.

“He’s going to try to keep his arm in shape, but I‘m not really sure how long it’s going to be,” Melvin said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 2-2, 3.94 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 6-3, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tommy Milone tied a career high with his fifth straight win Tuesday night, allowing three runs on five hits in a 10-6 victory against the Rangers. Milone struck out three and walked one over 5 2/3 innings. Milone hasn’t lost a game since May 3 at Boston. “It’s always nice to go on a good little run and pitch consistently,” Milone said. “It feels good. I just want to produce for the team, get wins for the team.”

--C Derek Norris hit his fourth career pinch-hit home run Tuesday night, a three-run blast in the sixth inning off RHP Shawn Tolleson, and added a two-run double off RHP Jason Frasor in the eighth as the A’s beat Texas 10-6. The home run was Norris’ eighth of the season and gave Oakland an 8-3 lead.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a broken right hand, incurred when he punched a wooden chair in frustration after his rough start Monday night in a 14-8 loss to Texas. Pomeranz went 4-2 with a 1.88 ERA in seven starts since joining the rotation, but he gave up eight runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings Monday.

--C/RF Stephen Vogt went 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored once Tuesday night in a 10-6 victory against Texas. Vogt got all three hits against Rangers RHP Yu Darvish, who lost to Oakland for the eighth consecutive time. “I feel like I saw him pretty well tonight,” Vogt said. “Fortunately I got three pitches to hit and fortunately I hit all three.” Vogt tied his career high for hits in a game and has a six-game hitting streak.

--LHP Brad Mills was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in a minor-league trade in exchange for cash considerations. Mills is a strong candidate to start Saturday against Boston in place of injured LHP Drew Pomeranz (broken right hand), who went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Mills is 3-3 with a 7.76 ERA in 15 major-league games, including 10 starts, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels. Mills has spent this year at Triple-A Nashville, going 4-2 with a 1.56 ERA, the lowest mark in the Pacific Coast League. He’s appeared in 14 games, including 12 starts.

--RHP Evan Scribner was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to bolster the bullpen. Scribner is 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the River Cats. He was on the A’s Opening Day roster and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings over two appearances before being sent down. Scribner was called up after LHP Drew Pomeranz went on the disabled list with a broken right hand.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t really know him that well, but the only three times I’ve seen him is when we’ve kind of hit him around. He’s such a good pitcher. We’ve been fortunate enough to have some success against him. I don’t have anything to explain that. I‘m sure any pitcher in the world that gives up runs is going to be frustrated. Is there extra frustration against us? I don’t know. He’s such a good pitcher.” -- RF Stephen Vogt, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs against Texas ace Yu Darvish as the A’s beat him for the eight straight time Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He played catch June 10. He took batting practice June 14, and he is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on June 18. He hopes to be activated June 24.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks