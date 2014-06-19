Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin learned to live with the good and bad that comes with center fielder Coco Crisp’s fearless, all-out-all-the-time style of play.

It’s that approach that makes Crisp such an offensive and defensive force, but also takes a toll on his body.

Crisp slammed into the right-center field wall Tuesday night in the seventh inning against Texas, nearly making a spectacular catch of second baseman Rougned Odor’s two-run triple. One inning later, Crisp raced in and made a diving catch of catcher Chris Gimenez’s fly ball.

Crisp has been battling a sore neck since slamming into the wall in right-center May 7 against Seattle. His back hit the fence first, and his neck whiplashed.

After watching what Crisp went through Tuesday night, Melvin decided to keep him out of the starting lineup Wednesday when the A’s beat Texas 4-2. Crisp was out of the lineup for the 24th time this season.

“He’s a little beat up again,” Melvin said before the game. “He was progressing quite a bit with the neck. I‘m not sure that that helped yesterday and then he made the diving play too. I was considering giving him a day off today anyway but after that, definitely the right thing to do.”

Melvin said he has come to expect to see Crisp sacrifice his body in the outfield.

”You’re just used to it,“ Melvin said. ”We’ve already seen that three or four times this year, let alone several times over the last couple years. He only knows one way to play.

“He’s completely fearless out there. As he gets up in age he continues to play at the same pace. As I’ve said, this year he’s going to get his share of days off because we need to give him those days off because of his style of play.”

Knowing that Crisp would need days off to rest his body, the A’s acquired veteran outfielder Craig Gentry from Texas in December. The speed Gentry started his 32nd game Wednesday and made his 20th start in center field. He went 2-for-4 and scored a run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-28

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-4, 4.53 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 8-2, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (7-3) put his first career two-game losing streak behind him Wednesday and pitched his best game in nearly a month, lifting the A’s to a 4-2 victory against the Texas Rangers at the O.co Coliseum. Gray allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings, struck out seven and walked two. In his previous four starts, Gray went 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA. He went 5-1 with a 1.99 ERA in his first 10 starts. “He’s a pretty driven kid,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I don’t think he worries too much about thinking about, ‘I need to bounce back.’ He’s just preparing for each outing. He has high expectations for himself and expects to go out there and do well. Pretty similar to a lot of outings we’ve seen out of him this year. I think he moves past what’s considered a bad outing for him.”

--3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and extended his hitting streak to four games after going hitless in seven straight. Donaldson snapped a career-high 0-for-33 skid Sunday with a fourth-inning single against the Yankees. He hasn’t had an extra-base hit since homering on June 6 at Baltimore. “It’s coming around,” Donaldson said. “It’s one day at a time.” Donaldson has a 14-game hitting streak against the Rangers, dating to Sept. 3, 2013.

--LHP Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect ninth inning for his ninth save of the season Wednesday, securing a 4-2 victory against Texas. He extended his career-high streak of scoreless innings to 22 1/3 and now has 48 strikeouts and one walk for the season.

--INF Alberto Callaspo went 2-for-4 Tuesday in a 4-2 victory against Texas, continuing his hot streak. In his four games since returning Monday from the paternity list, Callaspo is 8-for-11 (.727) with two RBIs and two walks. He went 1-for-28 in his final nine games before going on paternity leave.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When I first came up, (I talked) to some of the older guys that were here. I think people sometimes forget baseball’s a pretty hard game and there’s going to be some rough patches that you’re going to go through.” -- A’s RHP Sonny Gray, who put his first career two-game losing streak behind him Wednesday and pitched his best game in nearly a month, lifting Oakland to a 4-2 victory against the Texas Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He played catch June 10. He took batting practice June 14, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on June 18. He hopes to be activated June 24.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks