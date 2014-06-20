Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Sean Doolittle said he tries to focus on his pregame work and mental approach while letting others worry about the dazzling numbers he is producing this season.

“I try to ignore it, but it’s getting harder and harder,” the Oakland A’s closer said, laughing.

No doubt. After striking out two batters and notching his ninth save Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over the Texas Rangers, Doolittle has 48 strikeouts and just one walk for the season. He extended his career-high streak of scoreless innings to 22 1/3 innings. He has gone 20 consecutive games without allowing a run.

“It’s pretty incredible, especially since early in the season he went through one little tough period, and then once he was put in the closer’s role and we kind of solidified the roles down there, he’s been up and running,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

Doolittle wasn’t available Thursday night, but right-hander Dan Otero survived a rocky ninth to get his first career save and preserve Oakland’s 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Right-hander Jim Johnson opened the season as Oakland’s closer but quickly pitched his way out of that role.

Doolittle, who signed a five-year contract extension in late April worth between $10.5 million and $13.75 million, seemed like the most obvious candidate to replace Johnson. However, during a stretch from April 15-26, he blew a save and took two losses.

Doolittle got back on track, converting eight straight save opportunities, a streak that began May 12 against the White Sox. He secured his job as Oakland’s closer.

”There is a little bit more adrenaline and energy when you’re coming into the game trying to get those last three outs, and I feel like the more opportunities that I’ve had to get saves, the more I’ve been able to kind of harness that energy and use it as a positive rather than a distraction or putting too much pressure on myself,“ Doolittle said. ”And then from there, once the inning starts, it’s business as usual, trusting the catchers, trying to go 0-1, keep it as simple as I can because there’s plenty of pressure in that scenario already.

“I feel like if I can get ahead and stay ahead in counts, I give myself a better chance to have success.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 2-4, 5.12 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Brad Mills, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir continued his career year Thursday night, one that just might include a stop at the All-Star Game. Kazmir threw seven strong innings and won his fourth decision in a row, lifting the A’s to a 4-2 victory against the Red Sox. Kazmir (9-2) struck out eight, walked none and allowed just two runs on four hits. “It would mean a lot, it would,” Kazmir said of making the American League’s All-Star team. “At the same time, there’s only really one thing on my mind. That’s getting to the postseason and going as deep as we can. I feel like we have the team to do it. We just have to stay healthy and stay focused.”

--LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his 14th home run of the season Thursday night, a solo shot off RHP Jake Peavy in the third inning of Oakland’s 4-2 victory over Boston. Cespedes, who went 2-for-4, is batting .324 (23-for-71) in 17 games in June. He hit .245 over his first 45 games.

--RHP Dan Otero recorded his first career save, but it wasn’t easy Thursday night in a 4-2 win against Boston. Otero gave up a one-out, ninth-inning double to 2B Dustin Pedroia. Then with two outs, C A.J. Pierzynski hit a deep line drive that CF Coco Crisp caught at the wall to end the game.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) played his second rehab game Thursday for Triple-A Sacramento and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against Round Rock. On Wednesday against Round Rock, Reddick went 1-for-3. He is expected to be out of the lineup Friday, then play Saturday and Sunday for Sacramento at New Orleans.

--LHP Brad Mills will be called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, and he will make his first start for the A’s that night against Boston. The A’s acquired Mills on Tuesday from Milwaukee in a minor league trade for cash. Mills went 4-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 14 games, including 12 starts, for Triple-A Nashville this season. His last major league appearance was on July 8, 2012, a start for the Angels when he pitched five scoreless innings in a 6-0 win against Baltimore. Against Boston, he is 0-0 with a 10.50 ERA in three career appearances, including one start, all for Toronto.

Mills replaces LHP Drew Pomeranz in the rotation. Pomeranz broke his right hand Monday night punching a chair in frustration after a rough start, and he went on the disabled list Tuesday.

--RHP Jesse Chavez, who was scheduled to pitch Friday night against Boston, had his start pushed back a day to Saturday afternoon. LHP Brad Mills will make his A’s debut Thursday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had heard last year maybe this is a 100-pitch guy top, six innings maybe. He’s been anything but. And a bulldog, too. When I talk to him between innings, he wants to go back out. Really, I can’t say enough about what he’s done, not only his performance, but he’s been a clubhouse leader. He’s a veteran presence for so many of the younger pitchers. He’s been absolutely terrific.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on LHP Scott Kazmir, who threw seven effective innings Thursday, pitching the A’s to a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He played catch June 10. He took batting practice June 14, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on June 18. He hopes to be activated June 24.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks