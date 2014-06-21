Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Dan Otero had 101 saves in the minor leagues, but he earned his first career major-league save Thursday night, pitching a scoreless but high-stress ninth inning and preserving a 4-2 victory.

Otero has been used in multi roles this season, short, middle and even long relief. With closer Sean Doolittle unavailable, Otero got the call in the ninth over, among others, Jim Johnson, who lost his closer’s job earlier in the season, and Ryan Cook, who has closed games in the past.

“It definitely helped, especially warming up in the pen, knowing how to get ready for the situation,” Otero said of his minor-league experience as a closer before Friday night’s 4-3 victory against Boston that Doolittle saved. “That mindset of the minor leagues definitely helped.”

Otero gave up a double to second baseman Dustin Pedroia with one out. Then with two outs, he threw a first-pitch changeup that catcher A.J. Pierzynski drilled to the center-field wall that Coco Crisp caught. Pierzynski thought he had hit a game-tying homer, and he slammed his helmet down when Crisp made the grab.

“I know he did,” Otero said of Pierzynski. “I did not think it was out. I was looking at videos. It was a good pitch to most left-handers, but he’s a very good low ball hitter. He likes that pitch. I was trying to throw it for a ball down because I knew he was swinging and left it up a little bit. He put a good swing on it. It’s gone in a lot of parks. Thankfully the Coliseum kept it in and Coco made a good play on it.”

Otero is 5-1 with a 2.25 ERA and one save in three chances this season. After closing so many games in the minor leagues, has he missed that job?

“No, I don’t think I have,” Otero said, smiling. “I enjoy coming in earlier in the games, throwing multiple innings and seeing hitters twice at times. I don’t really miss it too much.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-28

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 2-2, 2.84 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 6-4, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Mills was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and started Friday night against Boston, making his A’s debut. Mills allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits over four innings and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 4-3 victory. He struck out four, walked four and had runners on base in all four innings. “I thought he threw the ball reasonably well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He got off to a heck of start by striking out the side in the first inning. He just threw a lot of pitches, we could have gotten out of a jam and didn’t -- so he ends up throwing too many pitches.” The A’s acquired Mills on Tuesday from Milwaukee in a minor-league trade for cash considerations -- reportedly $1 -- one day after LHP Drew Pomeranz broke his right hand Monday night punching a chair in frustration after a rough start and landed on the disabled list. Mills made his first major-league appearance since July 8, 2012, for the Angels when he pitched five scoreless innings in a 6-0 win against Baltimore.

--3B Josh Donaldson hit his 18th home run of the season Friday night, a three-run blast in the first inning of Oakland’s 4-3 victory against Boston. It was Donaldson’s first home run and first extra-base hit since June 6 at Baltimore. He extended his hitting streak to six games.

--CF Craig Gentry stole his 13th straight base of the season without being caught Friday night in a 4-3 victory against Boston. Dating to last season, Gentry is 25-for-25 in stolen bases dating to last season with Texas. Gentry went 1-for-2 and is batting .400 (10-for-25) over his past 10 games. He also made a diving catch in the second inning with two runners on and one out in the second inning. Gentry threw to second to double off Red Sox SS Stephen Drew for the inning-ending double play.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (6-4), coming off a gem against the Yankees, will make his 15th start of the season Saturday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox. Chavez allowed one run and five hits over six innings Sunday in a 10-5 victory over the Yankees. He struck out four, walked one and had his best outing in nearly a month, consistently getting ahead of hitters and keeping his pitches down. Chavez had lost three of his previous four starts before beating the Yankees. He went 4-1 in his first nine starts of the season.

--RHP Evan Scribner was optioned Friday to Triple-A Sacramento, opening a roster spot for LHP Brad Mills, who was called up from the River Cats and started against Boston. Scribner was recalled from Sacramento on Tuesday when LHP Drew Pomeranz (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list. Scribner did not make an appearance for the A’s during this sting. He is 2-1 with nine saves and a 4.32 ERA in 21 relief appearances with the River Cats. He has 34 strikeouts and four six walks in 25.0 innings.

--C Derek Norris took a foul ball off his left hand in the top of the sixth inning Friday night against Boston with 3B Xander Bogaerts at the plate, leading off. Norris finished that half of the sixth, but C Stephen Vogt replaced him in the top of the seventh. X-rays were negative, and Norris is day-to-day with a left hand contusion.

--LHP Justin Marks was claimed off waivers Friday by the Texas Rangers and optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. The A’s acquired Marks from Kansas City on June 6 in exchange for cash considerations. He was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento that day and made four relief appearances, allowing no runs or hits over 3 2/3 innings. He made his major-league debut April 20 for Kansas City, allowing three runs on four hits over two innings of relief in an 8-3 loss to Minnesota. That’s his only major-league appearance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody in here in the later innings, his number can be pulled out of the hat. We know with our team we play a full squad so we’re always prepared in case of anything.” -- CF Coco Crisp, who delivered an RBI single in the eighth inning, bringing 1B Kyle Blanks home from second with the tie-breaking run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (left hand contusion) left the June 20 game after being hit by a foul ball. He’s day-to-day.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He played catch June 10. He took batting practice June 14, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on June 18. He hopes to be activated June 24.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Brad Mills

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks